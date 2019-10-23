North White middle school football team finished up their season by beating West Central, 56-0. The Vikings (7-0-1) went 5-0 in the Midwest Conference and defeated non-conference opponents Pioneer and Winamac.
North White middle school football ends conference season unbeaten
Gidal Kaiser
