Both Frontier and North White saw five football players named to the 2019 All-Midwest Conference team recently. The Falcons went 4-1 in league play, while the Vikings went 3-2.
Frontier’s Caleb Atkinson, Max Copas, Treven Girard and Justin Schroeder were named to the first team, while Brooks Sailors was named honorable mention. North White’s Anthony Ball, Brayden Buschman, Trey Cobb and Damon Pezel were named to the first team, while Devon Pezel was named honorable mention.
Tri-County’s Keahi Zussman was named first team, while Korbin Lawson and Blake Peterson were named honorable mention.
In volleyball, the Vikings saw Caitlyn Conn and Lynzi Heimlich named to the first team, and Marissa Benitez named honorable mention. Frontier’s Abbie Carter was named first team, and Tri-County’s Emma Michal was named honorable mention.