MONON — Hunter Pogue remembers the harassment he took the last time his team faced Rensselaer Central’s pressure.
North White’s starting point guard as a freshman, Pogue was bumped, muscled and hounded in Rensselaer’s 2018 home win. But the sophomore floor leader and his teammates were ready for the Bombers on Friday.
The Vikings jumped to an eight-point lead in the first quarter, Pogue finished with a game-high 26 points — including six 3-pointers — and senior teammate Trey Cobb dominated the middle to lead North White to a 72-65 victory.
“We’ve been working on it all week, so we were prepared for it and knew what they were going to do out of it,” Pogue said of Rensselaer’s pressure. “We came out exactly how we planned.”
Pogue had four of his 3-pointers in the first half when the Vikings (3-2), who committed just four turnovers, took stock of a 29-19 lead. The Bombers, however, closed the gap to 31-29 with a 10-2 run just before halftime.
Junior Josh Fleming had eight of those points and Brody Chamness added a jumper.
“I feel like we didn’t come out with the pace we needed to play,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We had to play catch-up all night and got into a scoring contest rather than what we like, which is a defensive battle.”
The Vikings used a 3-2 zone to slow down the Bombers in the halfcourt.
“Their zone was effective,” Pulver said. “They made us shoot some off-balance shots early in the game. Because we didn’t pace ourselves correctly, they took advantage with some pretty easy baskets early. They took it to us tonight.”
Fleming, who averaged 22 points in the Bombers first two games, became Public Enemy No. 1 for the Vikings at intermission.
“We stayed in the 3-2 zone and tried to stay on him; keep him in front of us,” Cobb said of Fleming. “Most of his points came off transition, so we stopped pressing and just went back into our 3-2.”
Switching back to zone was one of a couple of adjustments Vikings coach Matt Sipkema made.
“I think they were expecting our spread offense … basketball on grass or whatever,” he said. “But we had our own five-out offense and cutting and moving and it took awhile for them to adjust.
“I thought our 3-2 did an amazing job. Not many teams run that because there is nothing tricky about it, but Rensselaer moves so well against a man-to-man defense. They like to interchange, cut and go back door, but the 3-2 took them completely out of it.”
North White’s offense took off in the third quarter, scoring 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
Pogue and Cobb combined for 12 points and North White got baskets from four other players to take a 53-47 lead.
The Vikings expanded their lead to 62-50 early in the fourth quarter, getting 3s from Pogue and Bentley Buschman. Nate Miller’s 3 with 6:37 left had the Vikings up 12.
The Bombers (2-1) put together one final surge, using a 7-2 run to close the gap at 62-57. Alex Gull had a basket before fouling out and Jacob Hillan hit a three and added another basket at the rim. But the Vikings pushed the lead back to 10 (69-59) behind a three by Cale Robertson and baskets by Cobb and Buschman.
Cobb finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The Bombers had no one inside big enough to keep him out of the middle.
“We knew they like to play five-out and they don’t have a traditional big, so I had a height advantage on them,” said Cobb, who credited his team’s ability to beat the press for the inside opportunities.
“We struggled against their press last year, and this year we knew we had to find a way to beat it,” he added. “We practiced against it all week in practice and it worked.”
Pogue hit 9-of-17 shots from the floor, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range. At one point, Pogue hit three 3-pointers without a miss in the first half.
“Coach says, ‘Shooters shoot,’ so we shoot,” he said. “He tells us to let it go even if we’re 0 for 10.”
Buschman had 12 points and six rebounds and Robertson contributed eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Fleming led the Bombers with 23 points, but had just five in the second half. He added six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Gull added 12 points and Hillan and Tate Drone had 11 points each for the Bombers.