It came in a wave.
North White trailed at halftime of its Rossville Sectional semifinal against Carroll, but struck five minutes into the second half to even the contest. The Vikings went on to add three more second-half tallies and walk away with a 5-2 victory Saturday and the program’s second sectional championship in four years.
The Vikings (13-3-2) beat Carroll, 5-2, on Sept. 19, as well, and will face Park Tudor at 10 a.m. this Saturday in the Marion Regional semifinal.
“At halftime we were like, ‘Look, this is our time. We have to take advantage of it. If we don’t, we’re going home,’” head coach Jeremy Boszor said. “We scored within the first five minutes of the second half and never looked back.”
Auner Ramirez netted a hat trick, while Iverson Rodas-Cruz and Kevin Garcia added goals. Pedro Gomez had two assists. Boszor noted a formation switch — from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3 — ignited the offense.
Diego Martinez-Maravilla made 12 saves.
“We were having a little trouble attacking, and that’s more of an attacking formation for us,” the coach said. “We put a couple other people up front as forwards and we took off.”
He added the celebration after the match was quick and somewhat muted.
“We’re all ready to move on,” Bozsor said.
Volleyball
Twin Lakes goes 0-4 at home invitational
The Indians (6-22) fell in two sets apiece to Rensselaer Central, Rochester and Western on Saturday in Monticello, and lost to Frankfort, 25-27, 25-15, 15-10.
Frontier, North White participate in Clinton Prairie Invitational
On Saturday in Frankfort, the Falcons (8-18) went 2-2 to place sixth at the Clinton Prairie Invitational. They beat Sheridan, 25-19, 15-25, 15-10, and Tri-Central, 25-17, 25-22.
The Vikings (14-13) went 1-3, with a 25-18, 25-6 win against Taylor.