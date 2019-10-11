MONON — It was an inauspicious start for both teams.
But once the visiting team got its footing — literally and figuratively — on a rain-soaked Horton Field, North Newton did what it does best.
The Spartans again rode senior standout Colin Wagner to their third 50-point game of the season, a 50-7 Midwest Conference win against North White that started in a soft, but driving rain and ended with another running clock. North Newton (6-2, 4-0) has invoked the 35-point mercy rule in four of its six wins, and racked up its fifth win by four or more touchdowns.
Hed coach Scott Rouch noted senior center Trevor Kolodziej worked through two series where bad snaps led to roughly 20 yards lost in total to get himself and the line back on track.
“I think the biggest thing was we started to get acclimated to the weather, figure out what was going on,” Rouch said of his team’s first two offensive series. “Trevor Kolodziej, our center, did an excellent job of controlling the ball. He had a few bad snaps early, but he figured it out and got himself going and we were able to run the offense successfully.”
The key for Kolodziej and the Spartans was, as usual, to give the ball to senior running back Colin Wagner. Wagner broke off a 37-yard run to move the Spartans from their 38-yard line to the North White 25.
The next play, Vince Taylor broke a 25-yard run for the game’s first touchdown with 1 minute, 29 seconds left in the opening quarter. Two series later. Wagner ran for 45 yards on three consecutive plays, which included his first touchdown of the contest and a 14-0 lead halfway through the second quarter.
“Giving the ball to Colin Wagner, good things are going to happen,” Rouch said. “He makes good plays, he makes runs, he makes all the blockers look a lot better even if they don’t get their blocks sometimes.”
Wagner ran for 130 as the Spartans piled up 354 yards last season against the Vikings, and totaled close to 300 yards Friday night, with four scores. His four TDs totaled 105 yards themselves.
“We had to come out and had to tackle Wagner,” North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. “Now I haven’t seen West Lafayette or some of those other really big schools, but for 1A or 2A, he’s one of the best players in the area.
“We put hits on him, and he broke some tackles because he’s a big, strong kid and he made some plays on us.”
Taylor also ran for two scores, adding an 18-yard burst to bookend the game’s scoring in the fourth. Austin Goddard added a rush score in the third for a 36-0 lead.
“I thought we did a much better job up front. They were bigger than us, but we were able to get into them, give (Wagner) a little bit of a lane here and there. Him and Austin Goddard both had good games running the football.”
The Vikings (3-4, 2-2) struggled to put sustained drives together, with Anthony Ball’s passing suffering in the rain and wind, and the ground game being bottled up for the most part. Ball threw three interceptions.
“Weather-wise, it inhibited us to do what we do best which is throw the football. We struggled with that all night due to the weather and cold,” Quasebarth said. “That’s something we have to learn to play through and be able to execute.”
North White’s best drive came down 36-0, with Ball running for 30 yards and going 2 for 4 for 17 yards on the drive. The Vikings were aided by the Spartans’ incurrence of 35 penalty yards, 30 of which came on one play for a personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct call.
North White marched to the North Newton 7-yard line, but later a fourth-and-7 pass from the 12 dropped to the ground for a turnover on downs.
The Spartans then went on an 88-yard drive to score for a 43-0 lead.
“Defense played really well,” Rouch said. “Maybe the weather hampered them some, because we knew they wanted to throw the football. I don’t think it was the rain as much as the wind that bothered them.”
The Vikings’ sliver of hope came after that score as Bradley Buschman returned the ensuing kickoff 8- yards to break the shutout. Buschman also collected North White’s only takeaway on an interception, which came in a short timeframe where Ball threw two picks between Buschman’s takeaway.