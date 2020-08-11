WHITE COUNTY — One of two definitions for the word new is “already existing but seen, experienced, or acquired recently or now for the first time.”
That phrase, as well as three different subsets, couldn’t be more apt in describing White County’s girls golf programs this year.
Both Twin Lakes and Tri-County lost 80 percent of their varsity roster from last year’s sectional team. Gaps always have to be plugged in. A lack of experience among the programs’ core has not dissuaded Indians rookie head coach Chad Puterbaugh or Cavaliers head coach Mark Legler.
‘There are a lot of things we have to work on’
Puterbaugh looked worn out as the clock reached roughly 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Roughly eight hours marshaling an event will do that — not to mention having to coach his players as well as the quintet pushed through nearly five and a half hours alongside 14 teams and 77 other players.
The Indians responded with a 443, placing 11th out of 14 full teams. Juniors Sam Hornung and Chloie Roth both carded a 106, while Kortney Kyser shot a 110. Maddie Sternfeldt (121) and Grace Marocco (129) closed the scoring.
Lebanon won with a 364 while Lafayette Jefferson carded a 372.
“I think the girls were just worn out from playing so many 18-hole (tournaments) last week,” Puterbaugh said of his team. “They didn’t play the greatest, but I feel they were worn out.”
Saturday represented Twin Lakes’ fifth tournament in the season’s opening week. It’s a challenge the program has undertaken every year, but usually not under circumstances in which a rookie head coach has to guide four new-to-varsity golfers through 90 holes.
Twin Lakes’ scores dropped every round until Saturday — from 471 to open the season Aug. 4 to 400 at Benton Central on Friday. Puterbaugh admitted the full-bore first week was a little overwhelming, but noted the rest of the schedule will open up for more teaching and practice as the season goes along. Twin Lakes participates in two nine-hole meets this week (today and Friday), and then gets a 10-day competition break from Tuesday until the 27th. There is also a scheduled eight-day break in September.
“Getting over the mental game is a big part — they’re letting things get to them too much,” Puterbaugh said. “We need to work on that … forget about bad holes and move on.”
The issue Saturday, and during the opening week, was putting. Puterbaugh didn’t have exact numbers, but multiple holes were double-bogeyed or worse (Saturday’s round was a pick-up at double par) by players.
“That picks up a lot of strokes,” the coach said of the short game. “I know the greens (Saturday) were pretty quick (at Tippecanoe Country Club). They’re not used to those faster greens, but we still need to work on putting.”
It circles back to relative inexperience — or complete inexperience, in one case. Aside from most of the roster being new to varsity golf, junior Maddie Sternfeldt picked up the game in July.
‘It is a whole new ballgame’
Mark Legler’s laugh encapsulates the statement.
Like Twin Lakes, Tri-County is going through a rebuild. However, the third-year head coach is as optimistic as one can be. Senior Chloe Brettnacher returned to Tri-County after a couple years at Harrison and immediately slides into the No. 1 spot. She carded a 103 at the season-opening Rensselaer Invitational.
“The nice thing is we picked up Chloe, and she’ going to be good,” Legler said. “I’ve challenged her to advance out of the sectional individually, and I think she will. I think she and possibly Jasmine can be all-conference.”
Sophomore Jasmine Culp moves up the chart from No. 5 to No. 2, and freshmen Addison Douglas and Addison Ewen round out the roster.
“It changes my coaching style a little bit,” Legler said. “This year’s focus is a lot more on fundamentals, at least for three of them. Just try to get a little better every day.”