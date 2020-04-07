After deadline for Saturday’s paper, three coaches reached out to the Herald Journal with their thoughts about the 2020 season being cancelled.
Here are their responses, edited for grammar and clarity and listed in alphabetical order.
Jake Burton
Twin Lakes baseball coach
(Open letter on the Twin Lakes Baseball page)
To our 2020 seniors: Carson (Shireman), Colton (Thorpe), Dayton (Minthorn), Devan (Snowberger) and Jace (Stoops).
With the exception of adding Colton to an already great group of young men last spring, I started my Twin Lakes baseball career with you … in the spring of 2017. There have been times of joy and times of sadness, but nothing compares to the realization that we will not get to finish what we started four years ago. I cannot thank you enough for your commitment to accepting what sometimes may seem to have been methods of madness as we resurrected the program.
I remember telling you during your freshman season that I was not concerned that we were losing games, but only concerned that we got better with each loss. You weathered the storm and we got better with each of the 20 losses. Ouch. Last season’s finish of 17 wins was the indication that we had turned things around for Indians baseball. I am proud of each of you for the effort you gave us which included some incredible victories for each of us. I am saddened that you will not be able to finish the journey you began four years ago.
While there is a natural tendency to feel cheated of the opportunity to play this spring, you must feel blessed that you have been able to play the game at all. I get it, losing a season of baseball is a giant blow to the end of your high school baseball career. However, I do not think it is necessary to remind you that there are many who have or will lose more than a season of baseball. It is hard to swallow. It is the most devastating defeat of your high school career. This was going to be the year. I told my wife when I heard the announcement that the IHSAA had cancelled spring sports that I had the aspirations of a 20-win season, a conference championship, and a sectional championship. Yes, I honestly thought we would be that good.
This turn of events will not define you. The manner in which you handle this adversity will reveal character. You are each strong young men and you will overcome this obstacle in your young lives. During this most difficult time of your life, I remind of the quote, “When things do not go your way, remember that every challenge, every adversity, contains within it the seeds of opportunity and growth.” Let this be a small hurdle in your pursuit of excellence.
Let how you handle this setback be how we remember you Carson Shireman, Colton Thorpe, Dayton Minthorn, Devan Snowberger and Jace Stoops. While I will miss coaching you this spring, it has been my honor to suit up with you. I love you and cherish the time we had together. Yes, even when it seemed like I was not happy with your effort or performance. Take care, stay safe, and make smart decisions. You’ve got this.
Love you,
Coach Burton
Tom Harker
Twin Lakes golf
As I’m sure all the other spring sport coaches and athletes are deeply disappointed by the cancellation, I think it is hard to fully realize the impact of these times on our lives. Will we get back to normal as if this never happened or will it change the way we live our lives from here on out?
For our spring athletes, they have put so much time in preparation for this season, that it’s difficult to deal with. Some will be angry, some depressed, some will move on and focus on the future. As the golf coach at Twin Lakes, I was looking forward to this season with great anticipation. The seniors on this team have all been playing varsity since they were freshmen and have experienced great success. I felt this year’s team was the most talented team I had the opportunity to coach. We had high goals set for this year and I believe we had a good chance to achieve them. Sports, on the other hand, often are a good platform for teaching players good strategies for dealing with adversity. This is no different. It is adversity for us all. I believe we should focus on the positives during this time and try and keep the situation in perspective. The lessons learned up to this point are still used to help our athletes be successful in life. We still have our teammates, family and friends to lean on during this time for support. We can be positive and make a difference in our community.