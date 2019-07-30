The Monticello All-Stars 8-Under and 10-Under teams had their seasons end at their respectively Town and Country League state tournaments Sunday.
The 10-U Braves went 2-2, bouncing back from a Saturday morning 12-1 loss to NorthWood to beat Fairfield, 12-3, and stay alive in the bracket to reach the final four.
A loss Sunday afternoon to Alexandria knocked Monticello out. The Braves placed fourth in the state. Monticello was the No. 2 seed out of the Semi-State tournament, and No. 4 seed out of its district going into the semi-state tournament. That district, District III, placed its four teams amongst the top six in the state — Alexandria placed third, while Frankfort was second. Flora fell to Alexandria in the race to get into the top four.
Monticello beat Lewis Cass, 9-0, Thursday in the tournament’s opening round.
The 8-Under team that won a Semi-State championship “got off to a bad start Friday night,” according to coach Josh Mann in falling, 11-4, to Oak Hill on Friday. Oak Hill scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to break open a close game.
The Braves rebounded to beat Winamac, 11-0, Saturday morning. Monticello scored a run apiece in the first and second innings, then plated six in the third and three in the fourth. That led to another elimination game — this time against Plymouth, who was the semi-state runner-up to Monticello just a few days earlier.
“We had an eight-hour wait until our next game, and at any age, that is a long wait to be able to keep the boys focused for the next game,” Mann said. “We knew we were going to get matched up against Plymouth again in this round but none of their coaches or ours would’ve thought it would have been this soon in an elimination game.”
Plymouth raced out to a 6-0 lead, and led 7-0 before the Braves scored five in the top of the third. The Pilgrims added a run in the third, then six more in the fourth to break it open again. Three runs in the final two innings were not enough to complete the comeback.
“A top-5 finish in this state tournament is nothing to hang our heads about but is not how we saw this run ending,” Mann said. “We just ran out of steam in the end. These boys have been going at it since January and have over 50 games in this season. There are kids that are a lot older than these boys that wouldn’t ever consider playing that many games in a 5-month period with all of the practices in between.”
Mann also praised fellow coaches Jake Johns, Jim Kilmer and Jeremy Kyburz. He noted they expect to move up to the 10-U level next season, along with roughly half the team.
“The pep talks, the butt chewings and the heart to hearts — without those three this never would’ve possible,” Mann said of his staff. “We love these 12 boys like every one of them are our own son.”
He also praised Mike Smolek and the Monticello Youth Baseball board members for their hard work and dedication this season, as well as previous seasons and future ones, and the parents for trusting them with their children.