WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue athletics announced its mini-plan and single-game ticket plans and pricing for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season.
Single-game tickets are available for every game this year, starting at just $25. Single-game tickets for Texas, Virginia and Indiana are only available in the upper-level value sections, with a maximum of four tickets. To get premium upper-level tickets to these games, fans need to purchase a mini-plan with an eight-ticket limit.
Purdue Club members will have the first crack at mini-plan packages and single-game tickets, beginning Sept. 27, with Brees, Champion and Hall of Fame levels. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 15.
Mini plans include the following options — Break game plan (Central Michigan and Minnesota); three-game Texas (Texas and Minnesota; one of Green Bay, Chicago State, Jacksonville State or Central Michigan); four-game Virginia (Virginia and Minnesota; two of Green Bay, Chicago State, Jacksonville State or Central Michigan); four-game Virginia premium (Virginia and Minnesota; one of Green Bay, Chicago State, Jacksonville State or Central Michigan; one of Illinois, Iowa and Penn State); five-game Indiana plan (Indiana and Minnesota; two of Green Bay, Chicago State, Jacksonville State or Central Michigan; one of Illinois, Iowa and Penn State); and five-game Indiana premium (Indiana and Minnesota; one of Green Bay, Chicago State, Jacksonville State or Central Michigan; two of Illinois, Iowa and Penn State).
For more information, contact the Purdue Athletics ticket office at 800.49SPORT or email sporttix@purdue.edu.