There are only two scoreboards in Twin Lakes’ auxiliary gym. They are both small, with room for three sections - a home score, a guest score and a clock.
So none of the Indians knew what the team score was as Jacob Milligan took to the mat for his 170-pound match against Isaiah Wilson.
All Milligan knew is that he wanted to win, preferably by pin.
He got it, and saved Twin Lakes’ first dual-meet victory of the season. The Indians won, 44-36.
“I couldn’t tell you the score at any point,” head coach David McFadden said. “It (worked) in the end. It was nice to see the guys fight through in the end. It’s been a long nine matches.”
Added senior 145-pounder Isaac Lashbrook, “I had no clue until the very end. It was very close. Kinda scary when I found out how close (the score) was. But you have faith in your teammates, so it’s all good.”
Milligan trailed 3-2 into the third period, but hit a reversal halfway through the period for a 4-3 lead. He then found a way to turn Wilson and earn the whistle at the 5 minute, 4 second mark.
“I’m pretty exhausted,” Milligan said. “I had a rough time in the second.
“I expected to dominate … but if that’s what happens, I have to work with it.”
Milligan’s pin was one of seven Twin Lakes (1-8) procured, the rest of which came while jumping ahead 27-0 and 33-18 after the match started with the upper weights.
Dailan Reece took a 2-0 lead into the second period against Dakota Smith in their 182-pound match, then garnered another takedown and turned it into a pin with 17 seconds left in the frame for a 6-0 team score. Zach Keesling (195), Wyatt Clevenger (220) and Rowdy Unger followed with pinfalls for a 24-0 score.
Unger trailed 5-0 after the first, and was down 7-2 at one point. The score was 7-4 in favor of Winamac’s Dylan Penicaro after two periods, but Unger pulled within 7-6 with a takedown 24 seconds into the last period.
A pin came a few seconds later.
“Sometimes it’s optimistic wrestling,” McFadden said. “You find yourself in the right position and you can use a guy’s weight and momentum against him.”
Twin Lakes’ Caleb Turner led 2-0 after one period at 106, and was ahead 2-1 after four minutes. A third-period reversal led to a three-point cushion and a 4-2 win. The Indians led, 27-0, at that point.
Later, Adam Rodriguez stopped a Winamac points streak with a third-period pin at 132 for a 33-18 team lead. Lashbrook fought off a near fall against Caleb Good to pick up a reversal and pin 44 seconds into the second period for a 39-24 team score.
“It’s very mentally draining, I feel, because you think you have a guy and you turn around and don’t. Or you’re down and then you win,” Lashbrook said of his win, and Unger’s. “You have to have your head in the game the whole time.”
The Warriors garnered pins at 152 and 160 to set up a 39-36 score, and a winner-take-all ending.
“I honestly thought we would do a little better, but we still got the ‘W’ in the end,” Lashbrook said. “Just have to keep building toward sectionals.”