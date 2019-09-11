Three sports, two head coaching positions.
David McFadden is ready for it all.
Late Tuesday at the Twin Lakes school board meeting, McFadden — who just before the school year was named Twin Lakes' head softball coach — was named the Indians head wrestling coach. The 1994 Twin Lakes alum is a longtime assistant coach in football, wrestling and softball.
McFadden takes over for Chris McWhirter. He is also the head softball coach.
“I'm honored to have been selected as the next head coach of the Twin Lakes wrestling program,” McFadden said in a statement. “I would like to thank Athletic Director Kent Adams, the school corporation and my fellow coaches for believing in my vision for this program.
“I'm excited to continue the high level of success and consistency that the Twin Lakes wrestling program is known for.”
Twin Lakes saw Kaleb Cauble and Anthony Pulliam reach the semi-state level last season. The Indians scored 17 points at the Region 4 Championships, and advanced six to the regional from the Twin Lakes Sectional, where Twin Lakes placed seventh among 12 teams.
“David has all the qualities to be an effective leader,” Adams said. “He is organized, passionate, knowledgeable technical and a good communicator. We are pleased he was willing to step up and take on another very important position within our athletic department.”
Boys Soccer
North White 8, Caston 1
Have yourself a day, Auner Ramirez.
The sophomore scored four goals during North White's victory against Caston on Tuesday in Monon. Both Kevin Garcia and Axcel Maravilla added a goal and two assists as the Vikings (4-1-2) earned their third consecutive win. Juan Mata Pecina and Andie Menjivar also scored as the Vikings dented the net six times in the second half.
Diego Maravilla made four saves. North White is unbeaten since Aug. 30.
Carroll 5, Twin Lakes 4
A comeback came up short.
The Indians scored four second-half goals Tuesday during a nonconference match in Monticello, but allowing five on the other end prevented a complete comeback. Anthony Ocampo netted two goals and added two assists, while Edgar Estudillo added a goal and assist. Kaiden Baker scored the fourth goal.
Cyrus Allen made eight saves for Twin lakes (3-4-1).
Cross-Country
Frontier boys win 4-Way meet in Delphi
'The Falcons placed all five runners in the top six on Tuesday in Delphi to win the Oracles' 4-Way meet with 15 points.
Tri-County placed second of three boys teams with 58 points.
Frontier's Branden Simmons won the race, with Thomas Tullius placing third, Coby Ingersoll placing fourth, Arthur Zarse placing fifth and Chase Harner placing sixth. For team scoring purposes, the latter four's placement dropped one spot to give the Falcons a perfect team score.
Tri-County individual results were unavailable.
On the girls side, the Falcons were second to Faith Christian (29-32). Emma Blissett was runner-up, while Courtney Gutwein placed fourth. Campbell Pekny (fifth), Emi Frier (seventh) and Alea Reagan (14th) rounded out the team scoring.
Tri-County placed fourth with 84 points. Individual results were unavailable.
North White's Cosgray wins triangular at North Judson
Sophomore Hannah Cosgray won the girls varsity race during a triangular Tuesday in North Judson. Olivia Allen placed third, and Maria Grajales Rosas placed ninth.
On the boy's side, Leo Lucio was runner-up, while Eli Stearns placed fifth and Emmanuel Grajales Rosas placed seventh.
Times and team scores were unavailable.
Girls Golf
Tri-County 204, South Newton 250
Anna Pilotte shot a 49 “in a very steady round,” according to head coach Mark Legler, while Ashley Siegfried shot a 51 and both Bailee LaCosse and Maddie Musser each carded a 52 on Thursday at Pine View Golf Course. The Cavaliers (4-4) reached .500 in dual-meet formats.
Twin Lakes's girls golf cancelled
The dual match against McCutcheon was cancelled Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Logansport 8, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians managed four shots on goal in a road loss Tuesday. Courtney Burns made eight saves and Courtney Crowether made five for the Indians (1-6). Wednesday's match against Lafayette Central Catholic was postponed because of weather.
Boys Tennis
Twin Lakes 5, Delphi 0
Ryan Nickerson was stretched to three sets Tuesday in Delphi, but the Indians' No. 2 singles player won, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6 to complete the sweep of the Oracles. Jadden Ousley (6-0, 6-0) and Reece Arthur (6-2, 6-3) swept at singles, while the doubles teams of Clayton Bridwell/Carson Gutwein (6-2, 6-1) and Luke Deno/Hayden Hubbard (6-4, 6-3) also swept.