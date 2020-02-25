The rematch is on the horizon.
Frankly, there was always going to be a rematch — host Twin Lakes is currently 5-2 against the field of the Class 3A Section 20, and has played Northwestern and Benton Central twice.
But the Indians were placed into Tuesday’s opening contest against Peru in the seven-team sectional as the Indiana High School Athletic Association sectional draw was revealed Sunday online.
Twin Lakes (12-10 as of Monday) bested Peru, 58-52, on Feb. 11.
Daunte Majors’ basket to start the fourth quarter gave the Tigers (16-5) a 42-41 advantage, but was their last lead of the game. Twin Lakes’ Gage Businger and Carson Gutwein took over for a two-minute stretch.
A 3-pointer and layup off a steal by Businger gave Twin Lakes the lead (46-42). Gutwein then scored a basket and collected an assist when Noah Johnston cut the basket to complete a 10-0 run. The run turned the game around for the home team.
Jace Stoops paced Twin Lakes with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks while Businger added 10 points, four assists and three steals. Gutwein finished with three points, five rebounds and four assists.
Twin Lakes ended a two-game skid with the win, and head coach Kent Adams didn’t have an explanation for his team’s improved performance.
“Can you explain that difference between Saturday and tonight? It’s right here between the ears. It’s the motivation and doing the little things,” Adams said that night.
The winner of Tuesday’s contest faces Western (14-7) on Friday night. The Indians beat Western, 63-58, earlier this season.
The rest of the sectional matchups are as follows: Northwestern (16-4) vs. West Lafayette (10-11) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, then Maconaquah (8-12) vs. Benton Central (7-13) at 7:30 p.m. Those winners play in a semifinal Friday.
As of Monday, five teams have double-digit wins and four have records above .500.
North White gets bye, Tri-County faces Frontier in Caston
Fresh off claiming a share of the Midwest Conference championship, Matt Sipkema’s Vikings (11-10 as of Monday) were given a bye when the Caston Sectional was revealed Sunday.
“We are happy to have the bye,” North White head coach Matt Sipkema said. “As we continue to work on getting healthy, one week to prepare for either team will truly benefit us. We will be prepared to face the winner of South Newton and Pioneer. It should be a great game to watch between Frontier and Tri-County on Tuesday night.”
North White was placed in the top half of the bracket, and will face the winner of Pioneer and South Newton on March 6. The Panthers beat the Vikings, 65-62, in overtime Saturday.
Cale Robertson scored 24 and Hunter Pogue added 10. North White missed 20 3-pointers (8 for 28), with Robertson sinking five and Pogue hitting two. Trey Cobb dropped in eight points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Pogue added six assists and a steal.
Both the Vikings and Panthers own 3-1 records against the sectional field. Sipkema’s team has lost five of its last eight. Pioneer faces Tri-County on Friday.
Less than 20 miles separate Tri-County and Frontier, but the Midwest Conference and White County rivals will take the long bus ride to Caston to face off in the first game March 3. The Cavaliers (5-17) beat the Falcons (3-17) on Jan. 24 by a 52-40 score, which helped put them on the path for a share of the Midwest Conference title.
Tri-County owns a 2-1 mark against the field, with a win over South Newton as well. It lost to the Vikings. Frontier’s lone win against the field (1-4) came against South Newton.
“Since we have played everyone in our sectional field, there are no surprises,” Smith said. “Tri-County will present some big challenges for us. Mark does a great job and always has his kids ready to play at a high level, so we will have to be on top of our game.
“They do a great job of pressuring the basketball and the first time we played them we didn't handle that too well. We are excited about the challenge in front of us to see how much we have grown together as a team and skill-wise since we played them last.”
The winner advances to a Friday semifinal against host Caston (10-10), which dropped four in a row as of the sectional draw.
Falcons fall twice over weekend
Frontier (3-17) dropped a pair of home games over the weekend. It fell to Hammond Science and Technology, 54-53, on Friday and to Covenant Christian, 60-57, on Saturday in Chalmers.