MONON — Won the battles, lost the war.
North White claimed victories in two of three matches wrestled Thursday night against Midwest Conference and White County rival Frontier. The Falcons, however, registered seven forfeit wins to the Vikings’ four to claim a 48-35 dual-match win.
“It’s hard to get a gauge when we only get three matches in, and two of our guys who wrestled were first-year guys,” head coach Tony Metzger said.
Noted North White interim coach Kirk Quasebarth: “The situation coming into this, it was just about the boys going out and wrestling hard. Not worrying about any of the outside stuff, just going out and competing. And we came away with a couple wins.”
The first actual match came at 145 pounds, and North White sophomore Andrew Ball opened his match with Frontier’s Charlie DeLosh with a takedown and two-point near fall in the first stanza. He added another takedown and two-point nearfall in the second frame, then poured it on in the third. Ball scored a third takedown, and two three-point near falls for a 16-0 technical fall victory halfway into the period.
The Vikings’ other win came at 182 pounds. Richie Spear took down James Krueger twice within the first minute, then maneuvered Krueger into a three-point near fall and finally a quick pin.
“Andrew wrestled really well, and Richie’s a veteran and a senior who has expectations and works toward them,” Quasebarth said.
Metzger noted DeLosh was 10 pounds under the weight limit at the weigh-in, and both rookies showed progress from previous matches.
“Charlie is finally getting some shots in, and he’s close to scoring. He just needs a little bit of his technique fixed,” the coach said. “Same thing with James — it’s taken him a little while to be less timid, but he’s out there and actually attacking, even against bigger and stronger kids. I love that.”
Frontier’s lone win came from 170-pound senior Kurtis Gagnon, who pinned Kevin Dahlenburg in the first period.
“Kurtis looked really good. Great handfighting, had a nice front headlock and he was able to score on the edge of the mat,” Metzger said. “That is a big thing … some kids usually give up on the edge of the mat, and it was good to see him look to score.”