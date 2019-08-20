The Twin Lakes campus was abuzz Monday as the fall sports season kicked off — well, for everyone but the girls golf team, which hosted it’s second Hoosier Conference match and has been on and off courses since Aug. 5.
Within a nearly six-hour span, results proved to be mixed. The boys tennis team beat North Judson, 5-0, and the volleyball team fell to Winamac in four sets, 3-1. And girls golf dropped a dual match to Lafayette Jefferson.
Indians 5, Bluejays 0
Twin Lakes coach Jennifer Osuley told freshman Luke Deno before the match, “We have all day, take your time.”
“I guess he took me literally,” she later said after he rallied to force a third set in his No. 3 singles match. Deno rallied to beat Caleb Shireman, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, to cap the sweep.
“It’s a great way to start the season, build some confidence,” the coach said of the outcome.
Deno was the only one to go three sets, but everyone gave up games. Fellow freshman Ryan Nickerson won, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 singles and senior Jadden Ousley, back on the courts after a season off, won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein rolled, 6-2, 6-0. Despite the score, both felt there could — and should — be improvement.
“We have to get a lot better — a lot ‘a lot better,’” Bridwell said. “We have to be able to hit the ball where we want it every time with some power. Hit our angles really well.”
Gutwein felt the tandem had a handful of “little errors” that marred their play.
“We missed a few baseline shots, few overheads, few at the net,” he added. “If we want to win sectional and go far in Hoosier Conference, we can’t let that happen.”
Coach Ousley appreciated the pair’s honesty. She’s given warning to the team, which crosses youth and experience, that no position is necessarily safe.
“I’m going to be looking across the board to make sure you’re holding up your position,” she said. “If you’re in 6-4 sets and someone else is cleaning house below you, we’re going to have to take look at switching spots. Hopefully, that motivates them to get things done quickly.”
Bridwell and Gutwein were the No. 2 pair much of last season, but earned the nod over teammates Reece Arthur and Haydn Hubbard for Monday’s match. Arthur and Hubbard spent time at No. 1 last season, and opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 against the Bluejays. The sweeps — with three spots giving up a combined six games — match coach Ousley’s mantra.
“That’s the advice I gave them before the match (Monday), and kind of our motto for the season — ‘If you’re able to beat someone, do it quickly. Don’t waste energy,’” she said.
The Indians played at Harrison on Tuesday. Results were unavailable as of press time.
Winamac def. Twin Lakes, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19
Runs of both varieties — good and bad — were made throughout the four-set match. Bright spots were seen in a pair of Abigail Burns aces here, a handful of kills there-type of play from the host.
Head coach Stephanie Thompson felt her team “played well” in its first match, despite the score. It was her first opportunity to play a full match with the set rotation, and substitutes.
“They all agree we need to tighten up the little things — staying out of the net, missed serves, some fundamentals. But overall I feel they played well for the first time we’ve had a match and used all 11 on the court. I’m proud of them.”
In the only claimed set, the Indians shot out to a 6-4 lead and maintained that edge through a 19-16 scoreline.
Ayanna Thompson dropped an ace for a 21-16 lead, part of a six-point service run where the senior setter was behind Twin Lakes propelling itself to a 22-16 advantage. The Indians closed out the set with a pair of kills and a Warriors error.
Twin Lakes fell behind 17-11 in the opening set. It rallied to pull within 19-16, and later 23-19, but could not get closer.
In the third set, a 15-11 gap was closed to one point (16-15) before Winamac regained a six-point edge at 24-18.
In the fourth, an 18-12 deficit was cut to one on a five-point run, but the breakthrough ended there.
“Part of it was figuring out the lineup, and those girls learning to play with each other more,” Thompson said of the night’s effort. “That’s what I feel like it is.”
Statistics were unavailable.
The Indians hosted South Newton on Tuesday. Results were unavailable as of press time.
Lafayette Jefferson 182, Twin Lakes 195
At Tippecanoe Country Club, Hadley Pell’s 46 led the way for the Indians. Danielle D’Andrea shot a 47, Macie Rothrock carded a 48 and Chloie Roth carded a 54 for the team score. Averie Brandt shot a 58.
At Saturday’s Western Invitational, Twin Lakes shot a 403. D’Andrea had a 90, and both Pell and Rothrock were under triple digits with a pair of 99s.
Volleyball
Benton Central 3, Tri-County 0
The Cavaliers lost 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 in Wolcott on Monday to open the season.