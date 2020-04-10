Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper — until, well, sports return and things return to a sense of normality. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
Today we go back to 2009 to salute the county’s best student-athletes. These photos are of 26 finalists for the Herald Journal Scholar-Athlete Awards, given to a pair for their performance in the classroom and on the playing field. The 2009 winners were Twin Lakes’ Emileah Manahan and Laura Ward, who each won $1,000.
“We have gotten to play basketball together since we were little,” said Ward, who was a first-team All-White County selection for basketball. “We’ve done a lot together and now we can share this opportunity and award. Winning this with Emileah is very exciting.”
The combo was lethal on the basketball court together and just as successful academically. The two helped Twin Lakes to more than 60 wins in their four years on the Indians basketball team. During that time, Manahan earned a GPA about 10.8 and Ward one right around 11.5.
“I knew all the hard work was worth something but tonight re-emphasized that,” Manahan said. “It was a nice ending to my high school career.”
The 16th annual banquet honored the other 24 nominees with $100 scholarships.