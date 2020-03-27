Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper — until, well, sports return and things return to a sense of normality. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
A CD that read “All County, To Leroy”, sparked this week’s entry. Turns out, it was a handful of studio shots from the 2008-09 All-White County girls basketball teams. Taken by Sue Erb for Jerry’s Photography, it accompanied Leroy Bridges’ story of Twin Lakes’ Emileah Manahan, and accompanying graphics and cutouts of players named to the first and second teams. Twelve players — six on the first team, six on the second — as well as Tri-County’s Mick Benner, who was named coach of the year as the Cavaliers opened the season 8-7, but finished 16-8.
Manahan averaged 14.7 points and 11.2 rebounds and helped the Indians attain an 18-6 record. They fell in the sectional championship, only their second loss after January, 2009.
Here are the shots from that photo session.