Today marks one of the most anticipated days of the year for at least a couple hundred thousand Hoosiers. It is the opening day of Indiana’s general firearms deer season.
While it is a day of the year deer hunters look forward to and cherish, it also is a reminder that the season requires the utmost in ethics and safety.
It is no secret deer hunting is one of the safest activities one can engage in. But there are still careless acts each year and things we can do in order to keep it completely safe and enjoyable.
For starters, under no circumstances should you climb into a treestand with a loaded weapon. Always be sure to keep it unloaded until in a safe position and settled in. Likewise, always use a pull rope to bring the gun into the stand. Never carry a weapon as you climb. Also, be sure the gun’s muzzle is pointed down as you raise and lower it.
Even in a stand, and especially when hunting from the ground, always know what is beyond the target before taking a shot. Bullets can pass through an animal and continue on a path, and we all miss, too. Making sure the path beyond a target is also clear is crucial. If it is not, do not shoot.
Remember, virtually all other hunting seasons are in play and therefore one is sharing the woods with rabbit, pheasant, squirrel hunters, etc. Do not assume you are the only one in the vicinity.
Each hunter is also required to wear an article of clothing the color of “solid hunter orange.” The minimum is a solid orange hat, but wearing additional orange items are never a bad idea. Hunting from a ground blind does not exempt one from this rule. All ground blinds must have a minimum of 144 square inches of orange on each side of the blind.
There is also no reason to take shortcuts when it comes to showing respect to the animal. It is never a good idea to shoot at running animals or shoot beyond the limits the weapon is capable of. General perception by non-hunters is bowhunters wound more deer than those with a gun, but I disagree. Each year once the guns start booming, I find wounded deer. Be patient and take shots you are confident in.
Ethics are also an important part. I am not trying to be a downer, but plenty of frustration and disappointment can come for scores of hunters as well – much of it due to irresponsible and careless individuals.
If one does not have permission to hunt on a property, don’t. It’s that simple. While it is legal to set up near the property line one does not have permission on as long as you are on the property that you are allowed to be on, it is not legal to shoot onto the property one does have permission on. Honestly, it just isn’t cool to set up close to the property line either – whether legal or not. I am amazed at how many people feel they can set up right on the property lines. Everybody wants what he or she cannot have, but the grass is usually not any greener on the other side of the fence. Hunt where allowed and do not obstruct others on neighboring properties.
Go ahead and enjoy it. Just use common sense.