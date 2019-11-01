WOLCOTT — The full roster wasn’t there. And each quarter was modified differently, as is common.
But basketball season began for Tri-County’s girls Thursday night when the Cavaliers scrimmaged Covenant Christian. The final score was 56-30 in favor of the visiting Knights. Each quarter featured a different defense, flipping between man-to-man and zone, and neither team was allowed to put on full-court pressure or pressure players after a defensive rebound.
Tri-County came close to winning a pair of quarters — the second and fourth, when zone defense was played. Scores in those frames were 11-9 and 14-13, respectively. Tri-County had a last-second chance to win the quarter, but an outlet pass on fast break was broken up at the buzzer.
Emma Michael hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Brynn Warren hit a pair of 3s for six points. Maddie Musser scored five, while Myah Alberts and Autumn Ross each contributed four.