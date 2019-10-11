Without a doubt, one of the greatest skills a bowhunter can learn is the ability to judge distance. Without it, one stands to become very disappointed during archery season.
Most of us now use laser rangefinders so you may wonder why the ability to judge distance is so important anymore. Quite frankly, wild animals have a knack for doing precisely what we don’t want them to do. They almost never do what we expect.
After getting into a treestand or ground blind, I will take various measurements with my rangefinder. I will make mental notes of how far certain objects such as trees or rocks are from my position. Rarely will you have the opportunity to range an actual animal if you are trying to prepare for a shot.
While it is great to take the readings, it doesn’t guarantee I won’t need to be able to judge distance. During the course of a hunt, we tend to forget some of those readings. This is especially true when a deer approaches. With adrenaline pumping, heart pounding and mind racing, trying to remember exactly how far a rock was can be nearly impossible.
Another situation goes back to something I mentioned earlier — wild animals do not do what we want them to often. What are the odds a deer is going to stand right at the object ranged earlier? Not very good. More likely, the animal is a few yards or more away. When bowhunting, a couple of yards can make all the difference, so don’t think it’s that easy.
Regardless of how many inanimate objects you managed to scan and store in your memory bank, invariable an animal will show up in an area you somehow forgot to range.
Now, we move to a tool that can help you become better as a rangefinder.
As you walk to the store, work, school, etc. simply pick out objects and guess how far away they are. Then count off the yardage as you walk towards them. It’s simple, but effective. Simply guessing how far away a shopping cart or trash bin as you stroll can do wonders for your yardage estimation skills. As with anything else, you get better with practice.
Shooting your bow at varying yardages also increases your ability to judge distance, but the trick I just mentioned allows practice even when one isn’t shooting a bow.
Is it an end all to problems of misjudging deer? Nope. Nothing is. You will still sometimes misjudge distances, but hopefully with less frequency than you did before.