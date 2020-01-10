MOROCCO — An 18-1 scoring run in the third quarter propelled North Newton to a 52-34 win over Tri-County on Thursday, the fifth consecutive victory for the Spartans (6-7, 2-0 Midwest Conference).
“We finally started making shots in the second half,” North Newton coach Jenny Spillers said. “We’ve been working on our shooting over break, and playing team ball. I think that is what turned the ball game around for us. The first half was kind of scary. I knew we would come out a little flat because we had such a long break without games. We have been preaching to them all season about moving their feet on defense and we didn’t do that in the first half and that got us in foul trouble.”
Tri-County (3-10, 2-3) opened up the game in a zone defense, which caused the Lady Spartans fits early on. North Newton turned the ball over 10 times in that opening quarter and the Cavaliers ran out to a 10-4 lead.
“We wanted to keep North Newton out of the middle and force them to take outside shots and then control the rebounds,” Tri-County coach Missi Tyler said. “We were able to do that for most of the first half, but our lack of depth showed in the third quarter. They knocked down some shots as we were late to close out and the game got away from us.”
The Spartans closed out the opening quarter with a 6-2 scoring spurt to trail 12-10 heading into the second.
Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Jamie Will each had four points in the opening quarter for North Newton, while Tri-County sophomore Brynn Warren led her squad with six points and Myah Alberts added four.
A layup from Rory Stearns and a converted free throw from Emma Michael pushed Tri-County’s advantage to 15-10 early in the second.
North Newton sophomore Cayci Ehlinger drained three jumpers, including a 3-pointer, to account for a 7-2 scoring run as the half saw the game tied at 17.
Both teams’ offense picked up in the second half. Maddie Musser drained a pair of 3-pointers and Albert added three more points as Tri-County matched North Newton point-for-point early on.
Grace Hollopeter’s 3-pointer gave North Newton its first lead of the game with 5:24 remaining, but it also sparked a huge run that determined the game’s outcome. The North Newton sophomore was clutch in the quarter, making three 3’s, including a deep trey at the buzzer. Hollopeter scored 11 points in the quarter to spearhead an 18-1 scoring explosion by the Lady Spartans.
Will and Ehlinger each added four points in the third as North Newton outscored the Cavs 27-10 for a 44-27 lead.
“Cayci and Grace both played really well tonight and hit some key shots for us,” coach Spillers said. “We needed something to open up that zone, and their outside shooting helped us do that.”
North Newton coasted to the win in the fourth.
Hollopeter had a game-high 13 points, while Ehlinger had 10. Warren led Tri-County with nine points. Alberts added eight and Musser had six.
“Brynn did a good job of running the point for us tonight,” Tyler said. “We just had too many possessions where we struggled to get something going offensively.”