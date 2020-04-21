Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. With sports in White County ground to a halt, the Herald Journal is debuting a new feature to be run twice a week — once in every paper — until, well, sports return and things return to a sense of normality. We’re calling it Back In Time — a look back to a certain sports moment or event or whatever involving White County athletes. It was sparked by a rummage through a box of CDs containing old photographs from years past. Those will be utilized at future dates, as well as coming through the vast newspaper archives, old programs and things of that nature.
Today we revisit a few shots from April and May of 2016. All four county schools are represented via baseball, softball and track. There was also as a spotlight turn for longtime Twin Lakes coach, public-address announcer and local singer Butch Kramer, who sang the national anthem at Wrigley Field before the Cubs played the Cincinnati Reds.
Kramer sang in front of 42,495, and received congratulations from Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.
“And then I said ‘Mr. Ricketts, thank you so much for having me,’” Kramer told the Herald Journal. “I walk up the top step of that section, and some guy that was just a fan stepped out and said, ‘That was inspiring. Great job.’ As we are walking to the seats, we had so many people telling me what a good job I had done,” he said.
Butch’s wife, Kim, and their oldest son, Bucky, were the masterminds behind the trip. Butch was unaware he auditioned to sing at Wrigley Field when he sang for WMRS, who recorded him to send it to the Cubs.
Butch, Kim, and their youngest son, Cody, made the trip to Chicago.