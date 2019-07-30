Former Tri-County Hall of Fame track coach Dick Kochert is closing in on 71 years. But age hasn’t slowed down his ascent as a master pole vaulter.
Kochert won a pole vault title at the annual Outdoor National Masters Track & Field Championships in Ames, Iowa, on July 13. His vault of 9 feet, 3 inches won the 71-74 age group.
A multi-divisional masters champion over the past several decades, Kochert said he was an average pole vaulter in high school, and didn’t return to the event until he was well into his 30s. He’s competed in several state and national masters events ever since.
On July 20, Kochert co-directed the “Over the Top Tour,” a four-city street vault event that challenged pole vaulters of all ages to compete against one another. Kochert conducted the Mike Hanna Street Vault at The Museum in Terry Haute. Similar events were held in Kokomo, Frankfort and Indianapolis, which promoted the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.
The street vault in Terre Haute was held in honor of Hanna, one of the first high schoolers to use a fiberglass pole instead of the old Swedish steel poles common at the time. With his new pole in hand, Hanna became the first teenager to clear 14 feet in the state of Indiana, winning a pole vault title in 1963 with a then state-record vault of 14-0.75.
As a member of the track and field team at Indiana State University, Hanna became the first collegiate athlete in the state to clear 15 feet, and later 16 feet, to set records at ISU. He was inducted into the Indiana Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1981.
Both Hanna and Kochert were on hand at Terre Haute to provide tips to younger vaulters. Kochert also took his turn at vaulting, clearing the bar at 9 feet.
“The vaulting community is so giving. They’re always willing to help,” Kochert told the Tribune Star in Terre Haute. “They don’t often concern themselves with, ‘Are you going to beat me if I help you,’ type stuff. That type of thinking, it doesn’t even factor into the equation.”
Kochert will vault at the final stop of the “Over the Top Tour” at the Indiana State Fair on Sunday.
Kochert continues to provide coaching tips to athletes at Tri-County, which has had a run of great success in the event the past several years.
“Vaulters help vaulters,” Kochert said. “I’ve had so many people help me over the years. I’ll be 71 in August and I’m getting better every year, at least I think so. If it hadn’t been for things others have taught me along the way, that wouldn’t be possible.”
It’s been a successful year for Kochert, who was named to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in February. A Wainright High School and Purdue University graduate, Kochert served 33 years as head coach of Tri-County’s track and field teams.
His boys’ teams won 12 sectional titles, including seven straight from 2005-11, and 23 Midwest Conference Championships. He has coached 21 male and female state finalists with five earning all-state honors.