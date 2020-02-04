Obtaining a truly sharp edge on knives has never come easy to me. Heck, getting any type of an edge was long considered an accomplishment. I tried everything, from many of the sharpeners one holds in a hand to stones to crock sticks. While these tools usually work well in the hands of some, each resulted in an inability to produce a sharp blade and frustration.
Thinking others may share this same dilemma prompted me to write this. Several years ago, I began using a different kind of sharpening system. Once I tried the rod-guided system, I have not used anything else.
I settled on the Lansky sharpening system. Other companies make the same type of system. This method of sharpening, with a fixed-position clamp for the blade and self-guiding rods for the stone, removed any error into the sharpening routine. I went from being convinced I was not capable of attaining a true razor edge to churning out surgically sharp hunting tools overnight.
Most companies offer a variety of systems from which to choose. I have the basic three-stone kit and could not be happier. Kits containing extra course, extra fine, and diamond stones are also available.
Using such a sharpening system requires a little more time and cleanup but the results you get are impressive. By clamping the blade into a holder and using self-guided stones along the edge of the knife, one is assured the same angle is being applied evenly throughout the length of the blade. This results in helping to produce an amazingly sharp edge on a blade, and it also contributes to a longer-lasting edge on the blade.
Once a knife is sharpened with this type of sharpener it takes less time from that point forward to obtain the same surgical sharpness, as the angle will be set.
These types of systems allow one to choose which angle is preferred to sharpen the knife blade. For example, on a filet knife, I choose a steeper angle — one that results in a sharper, yet slightly more delicate edge. On hunting knives I typically prefer a less steep angle. Experimenting until a desired angle is found is half the fun of using such a system.