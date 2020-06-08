WEST LAFAYETTE — The Pacific IMPACT Foundation announced that Purdue sophomore George Karlaftis has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Karlaftis, a defensive end from West Lafayette, wrapped up a stellar true freshman season third on the team with 54 total tackles, while leading the Boilermakers with 17.0 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with 7.5 sacks.
He was named Freshman All-America by the Associated Press and was a second-team All-Big selection last season.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has raised more than $1.6 million for scholarships and other youth-related charities throughout the country, is the only major college football award where the character of the nominee is considered.
IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.