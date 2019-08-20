The key offensive piece is back.
Much around him has changed.
Senior All-Hoosier Conference midfielder Anthony Ocampo netted 39 percent of Twin Lakes’ 51 goals, and dished out four assists to go with his 20 goals. He was also one of a few who played all 20 matches for the Indians (8-12).
Yet second-year head coach Joe Vought noted, “We’re going to have some guys stepping up into new roles.”
While scoring returns — 33 percent of it — the Indians lost 11 seniors, many who played supporting midfield or defensive roles. It means everyone not named Ocampo has to adapt.
“They’re going to have to prove they know what they are doing in their position and they can win their on-on-one matchups in their positions,” Vought said.
Ocampo has 39 career goals. That, and the fact no other Twin Lakes player scored in double-digits, leads Vought to believe Ocampo will be keyed on, if not outright double- or triple-teamed. If it happens, the Indians will be forced to both widen the field and utilize multiple players to push their offense.
Vought wants it to happen, in a sense. He’s preached to get everyone touches, to work more in tandem, for the better part of his tenure.
Senior Edgar Estudillo scored six goals in 11 games while battling injuries. Sophomore Angel Aguilar added four, and classmate Eric Santiago netted one. Vought is eager to see what the pair can do.
He joked his current system is one striker, four backs and “everyone else is basically a midfielder.” He’s “waiting to see who breaks out and steps up” as another option.
Senior classmates Cyrus Allen and Wesley Kennington will rotate in goal again unless one “puts himself head and shoulders above the other,” Vought said. Allen made 70 saves and allowed 33 goals, while Kennington made 44 and allowed 16.
“I feel bad for them, because they are both quality goalkeepers,” Vought added. “The competition keeps them both sharp, but it also limits the amount of minutes they get. I almost wish one of them was a couple years younger.”
There is a list of accomplishments, and it’s short: Not be in the conference’s play-in game, break .500 overall and break .500 in sectionals (1-1 in 2018.) Also, snare a “signature win” among games with McCutcheon, Lafayette Jefferson or Logansport.
“I feel like we were better than that last year, but we just didn’t prove it,” Vought said. “It’d be nice to beat one of the bigger schools we play, too. I think these are attainable goals.”