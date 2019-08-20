There is a whole lot of new.
Veteran region prep coach Rodger DeLosh begins his first year with Twin Lakes. The Indians, in turn, lost seven girls who played in every match and 12 girls total from 2018’s squad. They accounted for 30 goals, 25 assists and 14 saves as Twin Lakes went 7-9-1, with a 4-3 Hoosier Conference record.
DeLosh noted the players are still getting used to his style of coaching and mentoring, which requires the upperclassmen to all-out guide the program and be the leaders. He said a few of the seniors, who include Saige Darlin, Zoe McNulty, Emma Nolan and Kyrstin Roberts, among others, have already embraced that role.
“You look for your upperclassmen, the ones who have been here,” to take charge, he said. “Your upperclassmen are usually the ones that want to work the hardest. That’s usually how it is — the freshmen and sophomores don’t necessarily know the program that well.”
Six freshmen will play varsity alongside myriad other underclassmen, but DeLosh feels the Indians will surprise people, using a combination of a new tactical look and the new players to contend in conference. He declined to predict hard numbers — what he’d consider a good record in or out of conference, or anything of that nature.
“It’s going to come as it comes, and something we’ll work on as the season gets further in,” DeLosh said. “We’re working on little goals — learning to play as a team, first.
“They’ll set their goals, and probably will set them high. Do I expect to hit all them goals? Ninety percent of them, because they’re pretty determined. And ambitious.”
Looking at numbers, at least from last year, the Indians’ leading returning scorer is Zoe McNulty. She netted three goals in just 13 matches and roughly 34 minutes played per match. Younger sister Emma played in all 17 matches, averaging almost 32 per match. Haley Beach (73 per match) returns to anchor the defense for a third consecutive year, along with Roberts (78 per match). Darlin netted a pair of goals while playing nearly 60 minutes a match.
Junior Courtney Burns made 158 saves and is the girl between the pipes once again.
“From where I’ve started this summer, they’ve grown into a much better team,” DeLosh said. “Better, close-knit, more family-oriented. Where they’re at now, it’s impressive to see how far they’ve come and how much they work together as a team.”