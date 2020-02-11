Great. The streak is safe.
But … well … hey, we broke the freaking school record.
Standing next to a case of trophies two days later, all four Twin Lakes swimmers who were part of the Crawfordsville Sectional 200-yard medley relay winning team discussed the school record as the crucial cause of joy after championship race ended Saturday in Crawfordsville.
Their time was 1 minute, 53.14 seconds — 2.35 seconds better than their preliminary time and a half-second better than the previous school record.
Seniors Ayanna Thompson and McKenzie Vogel cemented their Indians swim legacies with their fourth consecutive 200 medley relay sectional victory and fourth consecutive trip to Indianapolis for the state meet.
“Holy cow we broke the record,” Thompson said. “That was more (awesome). We wanted that since we were freshmen.”
“I saw you guys jumping up and down, and I was like, ‘Whoa,’” said Green, who was the freestyle and anchor leg. “I took my goggles off and saw them jumping, then looked over and saw Kerry and it was all, ‘Whoa.’”
Vogel added wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke — each attained for the fourth consecutive season — as Twin Lakes qualified three individuals (Mya Thompson, 100 breaststroke) and the relay for state. The Indians placed second to Southmount, 332-328, and even held a two-point lead (294-292) over the Mounties after the 100 breaststroke and before the 400 freestyle relay, the day’s final event.
Southmont beat Twin Lakes (3:46.45-3:49.12) in the 400 to turn the deficit into a team win.
“They all swam good, we had a great day,” head coach Kerry Vogel said Monday night. “I don’t think there was a single event — maybe one — that every kid didn’t have a personal-best time on Saturday. That’s what you need to happen, and that’s why it’s built to go that way.”
The 200 medley relay win kicked off a day in which McKenzie Vogel broke two school records with her wins and sophomore Mya bested senior Ayanna as the Thompsons swam next to each other in the 100 breaststroke finals.
“I’m thinking I want to beat her, but also I’m thinking — I don’t know,” Ayanna said. “That race was just something I never … will experience again in my time swimming,” Mya cuts in.
Ayanna had the best preliminary time (1:11.18) and My was second (1:11.67). They sped across the pool in under one minute, 10 seconds.
Mya was one-hundredth of a second better than Ayanna, with times of 1:09.46 and 1:09.47, respectively.
“I don’t know. I really don’t,” Mya said of the experience. “I still can’t believe I went a 1:09. I thought we were going a 1:12 or so.”
Added Ayanna: “All the adrenaline, and just the drive of us being next to each other … I jumped into my sister’s lane before the race was even over. I was so excited for her because she’s a freshman and she’s doing great things. To be there with her when she does it, it meant a lot.”
Mya dropped 2.21 seconds from her preliminary time, and Ayanna dropped 1.71 seconds.
Senior Danielle D’Andrea presumptively closed her career by placing second with the Thompsons and Vogel in the 400 freestyle. She also followed the 200 medley relay with fourth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:11.11) and 500 freestyle (5:51.85).
Vogel snagged her 200 IM win by dropping eight seconds from her preliminary time and winning the race by nearly four seconds (2:11.75). Vogel also dominated in the 100 backstroke, clocking a school-record 57.89 seconds and winning by a little more than eight seconds.
“The way we swim on Thursday isn’t the way we swim on Saturday,” Vogel said. “There’s just motivation (Thursday) to stay at the top, make sure I would be next to the girl that was my competition. That was my motivation.
“Saturday, I had to get it done. That’s what I thought about.”
Coach Vogel concurred. He was absolutely blown away that McKenzie broke two school records Saturday.
“I wasn’t expecting her to break her own record again,” he said of the 200 IM time. “It came as a complete surprise to me. And then she breaks her backstroke record … I think she was surprised there, too.
“She was pretty happy with all of that, and it also gave her an undefeated mark in the sectional in those races for her career.”
Classmates Abbi Burns and Madi Green also swam with Vogel in the 200 IM. Burns placed sixth in a season-best 2:39.56, and Green’s 2:41.256 was a PR and placed her 10th.
Ayanna Thompson placed third (1:04.98) in the 100 butterfly, while Mya placed third (5:48.3) in the 500 freestyle.
Burns won the B final of the 500 in 6:17.84, taking nearly 10 seconds off her preliminary time to place ninth. Her time would have placed seventh in the A final. Burns and D’Andrea also swam on the 200 freestyle relay that placed fifth in 1:49.68.
Madi Green swam with Vogel in the backstroke final, and placed fifth in 1:08.87.
“That’s what I told them on Thursday,” coach Vogel said of two days of myriad PRs being thrown out by his team. “‘This is what happens when you do it all properly.’ And we went in there and took more time off Saturday.”
Coach Vogel went through and scored the meet on preliminary seeding and Twin Lakes was slated to lose by 20. This was without the diving event, which had three Indians, but the coach began petitioning the girls immediately.
“I went through it all — ‘You can swim this,’ ‘I know you can take a couple seconds off,’ ‘I need you to try for this placement,’ ‘Gain us a couple more points. That’s what I need, gain us a couple more points,’” he recalled. “For the most part, we did that.”
Twin Lakes garnered 20 points diving as Stella Roth and Macy Green each reached the finals. Roth placed fifth with 292.8 points, and was a handful of points from placing fourth and making the regional finals.
Green placed 11th (238.5).
Coach Vogel praised his senior class, which has been a large part of the program’s four straight runner-up placements at the Crawfordsville Sectional. D’Andrea previously went to state three straight years with the 200 medley relay. Burns, Madi Green and Kaylan Howard all swam multiple years at the sectional, and reached varying levels of the A or B finals.
Aside from Roth and Macy Green, sophomore Evvie Nicholas placed 11th (2:22.05) in the 200 freestyle and 16th (1:22.09) in the 100 butterfly. Abby Milligan placed ninth (1:03.14) in the 100 freestyle and 16th (28.53) in the 50 freestyle. Macy Green placed 13th (28.01) in the 50 free. Macy Green and Roth were on the 200 freestyle relay team, and Roth placed 14th in the backstroke (1:12.53).