Ron Cannon has always been an affable person.
His ebullience will save the family money.
Cassie Cannon was in Fort Wayne last January with the Columbus Thunder fastpitch team. During the tournament, Ron began speaking with a woman nearby watching the action.
“(Ron) is so talkative,” Indiana Tech head coach Stephanie Zimny said Monday at Twin Lakes. “Just funny, asking questions, started talking and awkwardly brought his daughter up to me and said, ‘Here, this is my daughter Cassie.’ It went from there. Funny how it worked out.”
Added Cassie, “He was talking to her, being friendly. He didn’t even know it was the (Indiana Tech) coach. They started talking, and he found out she was that coach. And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s my daughter’ and we just met.”
Nearly a year later, Cannon signed to play for the NAIA school. The senior’s signature Monday, along with a hug from Zimny, closed a whirlwind period in which the Cannons moved from Texas to Indiana and Cassie adjusted to a new climate, found a new travel ball team and acclimated to a new high school.
“I feel grateful,” Cassie said. “I’ve always had a dream to play college softball. I think (Indiana Tech is) just the right speed and size for me. I think I’ll fit in really well.”
The NAIA program went 24-25 last season, its first 20-win season since 2012 and Zimny’s fourth at the helm. Cassie will slot into the outfield for the Warriors, who will lose two starters after the 2020 season.
“Cassie offers us versatility,” Zimny said, “stepping in as a freshman wherever we see a fit. … It’s a great opportunity, good year for her to walk in.
“I like her bat. She brings power to the plate, and consistency. She has a great outfield presence. Add her attitude and her energy, and I think she’s going to be a great addition.”
Cannon batted .476 in 2019, with 39 hits and 38 runs batted in. She garnered 16 extra-base hits and led the Indians (17-6) with three home runs and seven triples.
She also collected 44 putouts in the outfield.
“I think it’s outstanding. She’s a heck of an athlete, and you saw that the moment she walked onto the field,” Twin Lakes coach David McFadden said. “She texted me (about Indiana Tech), ‘Hey, I’m doing this.’ I texted right back ‘Congratulations, that’s awesome, I’m proud of you.’ Just tell me what you need.’
“I’m excited to see what the next-level coaches can bring out of her.”
Cannon’s decision was easy — either go to Indiana University as a student or continue to play.
“I wanted to play softball so I choose Indiana Tech,” she said. “I like the campus. Friends are going (there), too — my best friend and this girl I play with (in travel ball). That’s exciting.”
Cannon also recorded a 10-3 record with a 3.19 earned-run average in the circle. She had two saves, completed nine games, threw three shutouts and had one no-hitter. Zimny felt the pitching background helps Cannon’s versatility, and allowed for a possibility of pitching in the future. The plan is for her to start as a position player.
Cannon also played first base on occasion for her Columbus Thunder travel team, and McFadden joked Twin Lakes’ staff penciled her in as an emergency catcher and backup at two different infield spots.
“She liked everything — the campus, the coach, all-around the environment,” Thunder coach Richie Riddle said of Cannon’s signing. “It’s a great thing for these kids to be able to sign and go on and live their dreams.”