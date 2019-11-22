I enjoy deer hunting in the month of November as much as anyone, maybe more. Because I do so much, sometimes I just need a break. This is especially true after the gun season opener. Believe it or not, there can be a lot of pressure associated with deer hunting — albeit much of it self-imposed. So a break once in awhile is essential for getting me back into focus.
Those of you who are primarily fishermen have known this for years: Fall fishing is usually as good — or even better — than in the spring. The water temperatures have come back down, and fish get back into a feeding mode in preparation for the long winter.
It was several years ago when I first took time out of deer hunting to fish in the fall. I was burned out and really needed a break. The decision was a difficult one, however, as I somehow feel compelled or obligated to be in a treestand when the rut kicks into gear. Still, I was over it and needed a respite.
On a bright, sunny, warm, late fall day my family headed for a local pond and spent the day experiencing some of the best fishing we ever encountered on that particular body of water. It was one of the best days of fishing we had ever had, period.
Face it — we are all busy. Work, family and other matters can make it hard to hunt or fish as much as we’d often like. Taking that day off from the woods to be with my family reaffirmed two things. It made me realize just what is more important in my life. Secondly, it made me remember just how incredibly hot fall fishing is.
Our lakes and reservoirs are nearly void of much of the boat traffic that clogged them up all summer. The creeks and rivers are generally low and clear, surrounded by panoramic views of nature’s beauty that can only be seen during the fall.
The wildlife is also well worth the time. Migrations of ducks and geese are seen and heard flying overhead or taking up space on the water alongside. Deer are more active and bristling in their new winter coats. All of this adds to the mystique that is fall fishing.
As for the fish themselves — they have renewed spunk when at the end of your line as the cooler waters help bring them out of their summer sluggishness. Those same cool waters also help to create firmer, succulent filets for those fish you decide to keep for the table. Most fish species become a lot more active as they begin heavily feeding in preparation for winter.
Fall is also another time to take advantage of certain types of fish not otherwise available. Fall run salmon in Indiana and Michigan tributaries, for example, can only be taken advantage during October and November. Otherwise, these feisty fish spend their time out in the big waters of the Great Lakes, leaving our streams void of their presence.
One can also consider cast-and-blast opportunities. When out of town hunting, throw in fishing gear in case you fill a tag or want an afternoon break. Hunt for part of the day, fish for the other. This way, you’ll experience the best of both worlds.
For several years I neglected what so many die-hard fisherman would never imagine missing.
Don’t store all your fishing gear now that fall is here. You can count on it that I will make time in my schedule for at least a couple of trips out on the water during some of my allotted fall hunting time.