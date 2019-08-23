According to research done by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hunter numbers are on the decline. The majority is aging, with fewer younger ones to replace them.
Income generated by hunters via taxes on firearms, ammunition and the like are vital to the preservation of the sport, as these funds help states purchase land available for public use and toward wildlife conservation programs. Wildlife is a renewable resource and hunters replace what they use. Without hunters, there would not be an abundance of wildlife.
With access to private hunting land becoming tougher to gain each year, reasons for recruiting new hunters might get muddied. More hunters mean less chance of accessibility. But in the end, fewer hunters could mean the eventual end of hunting.
There is another benefit in introducing newbies — it is fun. True, it can also put meat on the table, which is another added benefit. All in all, it is an enjoyable, necessary thing to do.
The look on someone’s face when they see their first deer, turkey or pheasant in the wild is priceless. To have the opportunity to share all of the experiences hunters have is truly rewarding. They cannot be done proper justice unless they are experienced first-hand.
Hunting also teaches morals, ethics and values. As humans we have the right, and are expected to, take the lives of animals for our own benefit. But that does not mean to do so without respect, honor and compassion for the animals we pursue. Famed bowhunter Fred Bear said it best: “Go afield with a good attitude, with respect for the wildlife you hunt and for the forest and fields in which you walk. Immerse yourself in the outdoor experience. It will cleanse your soul and make you a better person.”
I am sure you have heard hunters claim that hunting kept them out of trouble when they were growing up. I began hunting as a child and from that point on, Sure, I was ornery and got caught up in some of the typical wrongdoing teenagers sometimes get into. But when it came down to it, I simply was not interested in a lot of the raucous stuff that went on. I wasn’t about to stay up late on a Friday or Saturday night during deer or turkey season. Bear summed it up pretty well when he said, “If some of our teenage thrill-seekers really want to go out and get a thrill, let them go up into the Northwest and tangle with the grizzly bear, the polar bear, and the brown bear. They will get their kicks, and it will cleanse their souls.” It does not have to be a bear. A close encounter with a whitetail deer, wild turkey or pheasant will do it.
Hunting is not easy. It can be intimidating for a newcomer to go it alone. They may not have a place to hunt, and little to no knowledge of where to begin. As hunters, most of us had a mentor who took us under their wing and showed us the ropes, something many today don’t have. Be that mentor. If you are able to take someone along where you hunt, make it a point to introduce a newcomer to hunting. I get as much enjoyment out of introducing people to the outdoors as I do experiencing it for myself. I love it when they finally understand what I have been talking about all these years.
I firmly believe every person has the right to at least be introduced to hunting and outdoor sports. If they choose not to pursue the lifestyle, it is perfectly fine. At least they had the opportunity to experience it and decide.