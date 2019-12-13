It’s cold now and the deer have no doubt seen tremendous hunting pressure during the gun seasons that recently ended. But that doesn’t mean one can’t put a notch in a deer tag this season. If one has the fortitude to tough it out during the late muzzleloader and/or archery seasons, success can still be achieved by concentrating on food sources.
In the first few days after the rut, bucks tend to hunker down and rest for a few days. Once once they get their legs back under them, they know to survive the winter they have to strap the feedbag on in order to gain back weight lost during the rigors of the rut.
Though the late seasons aren’t written about as much as the ruts for a great time to bag a trophy buck, they can often be the best bet for one. During the late season bucks are more predictable. While the rut is the best time to see big bucks, if one pinpoints a particular bruiser is feeding, chances of catching him there routinely are high.
Late-season food sources are not just good places to hunt for bucks; does visit them, too. Deer become more predictable during the late season and regularly visit food sources each evening.
This is also a good time to catch deer on their feet before legal shooting light ends, too. Cut corn, winter wheat and soybean fields attract deer in the late season. Mast crops, such as acorns, are not a key food source this time of year. In grain fields, if there is snow on the ground, look for areas where deer have pawed through to get to the grain. This is a sign where they have fed.
Once an active food source is located, evening hunting is the best bet. Morning hunts can pay off, but entering the stand may end up spooking deer. Stick close to bedding areas for morning hunts.
Keeping the wind in one’s favor is as important now as ever. By now, deer are extremely wary. They also tend to group up during the late season, meaning there might be several deer in the food source at any given time. If detected, it could be game over for that hunt.
Dress appropriately. This is as important. You won’t be effective if you are not comfortable — or if you freeze out before the deer show up. Trying to make the shot or remain still while half frozen leads to failure. If it’s too cold, get down. There is always another day, or a brush pile or some cover to hunt from out of the wind.
Maintain equipment, as well. Things like to go wrong when the temperatures drop, and invariably will. Make sure the bow or muzzleloader is properly cleaned and lubricated — it will go a long way in frigid temperatures.
Most importantly during the late season – don’t give up. It’s not over until darkness falls on the last day. Though deer are skittish now, they still have to obey their stomachs. It’s often tough to brave the elements, especially on those bitterly cold, windy days. I have often been guilty of opting to stay home rather than brave the elements. But if you have the mustard, it may only take one trip to the tree for the deer to show up.