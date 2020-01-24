Letdowns aren’t great.
But they happen.
Senior Night. A double-dual with Frankfort: high school vs. high school, middle school vs. middle school. And a lot of warm fuzzies from a fourth-place Hoosier Conference finish.
Then the dual opened, and Twin Lakes fell flat. The Hot Dogs garnered five pins and claimed 10 of 14 matches in a 56-21 victory.
“Well it was that letdown game after a big game. That’s what it felt like,” head coach David McFadden said Thursday. “There were a lot of things going on at once. You have to remember they are kids that are going to get distracted. But we fixed it the next morning.”
Twin Lakes (9-13) opened strong, with a second-period pin from Anthony Pulliam (4 minutes, 39 seconds) at 152 pounds. Pulliam led 4-2 after the opening period, and a takedown eventually led to the pinfall.
From there, Frankfort took over.
Twin Lakes seniors Jacob Milligan and Lyam Rider drew the starts at 160 and 170, respectively. Frankfort’s Franzel Pozos led Milligan. 4-0, after one period, then took control with a reversal that led to a pin in 2:45 and a 6-6 team score.
Rider was taken down in the first period, and Christian Matias went up 4-0 with a two-point nearfall. It turned into a pin a few seconds later for a 12-6 Hot Dogs lead.
At 182 pounds, Twin Lakes’ Kaleb Roth led 5-0 before Oliver Lopez-Mayorga hit a reversal and picked up a pin in 1:12.
Zach Keesling pulled the host within 18-12 with a pin at 195. He led 2-0 after one period, then hit a reversal a few seconds into the second period and ended with a fall of Nelson Honore in 3:20.
The programs traded two more pins, with Rowdy Unger picking up a second-period fall for the home team for a 24-18 team score.
Frankfort won the next 21 points — two forfeit wins, a pin and a decision — to take complete control.
At 106, Twin Lakes’ Caleb Turner led 7-5 nearly a minute into the second period before Frankfort’s Armando Roa hit a reversal that led to a pin in 3:39. Emma McNulty and Emma Pillion engaged in a six-minute battle at 113, with Frankfort’s Pillion pulling out an 8-2 victory.
Adam Rodriguez collected an 8-5 victory — breaking a 3-3 tie with a five-point third period — to break the losing skid, but another forfeit win and a 23-8 techinical fall at 45 pounds cemented the Hot Dogs’ victory.
“All we can do is focus on the sectional,” McFadden said.
The coach was asked if the score being Twin Lakes’ last on-mat performance before the Twin Lakes Sectional would help or hurt his team. The Indians will have had 11 days off between the loss and the sectional.
“Yes,” he smiled. “There are times that we can call on that, use that. ‘Hey we were flat. We weren’t on our hips, weren’t securing takedowns, weren’t finishing in the crucial spots we need to finish in. That’s a focus now.’ Make sure we base up when we need to, run moves completely, stay crisp in our takedowns.”
Part of the solution was to work tired. McFadden spent the rest of the week doing conditioning drills to open practice, then going through a full practice in an effort to shake things up.