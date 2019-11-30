WEST LAFAYETTE — It’s up for grabs again.
It happens every season around this time when Purdue and Indiana get together for an old-fashioned Big Ten gridiron brawl and ownership rights to the Old Oaken Bucket.
The two teams have played for it since 1925.
Purdue has owned it the past two seasons and have retained it in West Lafayette for 15 of the last 22 showdowns. In the all-time series since the Bucket appeared, the Boilermakers have a 60-31-3 advantage over the Hoosiers.
During the past two seasons, more than ownership of the bucket has been on the line. Purdue’s last two wins in the series also resulted in the Boilermakers becoming bowl-eligible. Indiana’s losses have resulted is missed opportunities to become bowl-eligible.
Just ask Indiana head coach Tom Allen, who took over the Hoosiers football program in December 2016 and has never won the Old Oaken Bucket.
“(It is) absolutely something that has really bothered me these last two years,” he said. “Obviously there were a lot of things that happened when we lost that game, lost the opportunity to go to a bowl game the last two years. It was a very, very difficult off-season to have to sit there and kind of have that over your head, in your heart.”
For Purdue, the two wins meant trips to bowl games in Santa Clara, Calif. (Foster Farms Bowl) and Nashville, Tenn. (Music City Bowl).
“For our team the last two years, the win has not only meant a lot, but it meant you got to go to a bowl game,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “That’s what made the last two seasons very fun. The season came down to ‘win and you advance or you lose and you go home.’ We were fortunate the last two years to pull it off.”
This season, Purdue (4-7, 3-5 Big Ten) is staying home with no chance to make a bowl game. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) is already bowl-eligible and winning back the bucket would be icing on the cake.
“It’s personal,” Allen said. “It’s a rivalry game that epitomizes the state. I was raised in this state. I understand it. I’ve watched many of them over the years. I know how important it is to our university, our fan base, our former players — everybody that is part of IU. It means a lot to them.”
Bucket history
It all started when Chicago alumni groups for both schools came up with the idea for a traveling trophy.
Russell Gray, of Purdue, and Clarence Jones, of Indiana, were given the task of finding an appropriate object. They recommended that “an old oaken bucket would be a most typical trophy from this state and should be taken from a well somewhere in Indiana.”
Purdue’s Fritz Ernst and Whiley J. Huddle, of Indiana, found the fabled bucket, in a bad state of repair and covered with moss and mold, on the Bruner farm between Kent and Hanover in southern Indiana.
The Bruner farm was settled in the 1840s, and family lore suggests the bucket may have been used by Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan and his soldiers during their incursion into Indiana in 1863 during the Civil War.
George Ade, distinguished humorist from Purdue, and Harry Kurrie, president of the Monon Railroad, representing Indiana, formally introduced the Old Oaken Bucket in 1925.
The Boilermakers and Hoosiers subsequently battled to a 0-0 tie Nov. 21, 1925, at Ross-Ade Stadium, resulting in an “I-P” link being attached to the bucket.
Throughout its history, the bucket has been kidnapped by partisans from both schools — a couple of times missing so long that it was given up as lost, only to turn up mysteriously just before or after the annual game.
Saturday’s game marks the 95th meeting for the bucket and the 121st overall, which Purdue leads 74-41-6. The game kicks off at noon and will be televised on ESPN2.