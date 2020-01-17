Three North White and two Frontier football players were named to the AP All-State Class 1A team recently.
All five were selected honorable mention.
Caleb Atkinson (684 rush yards, 11 touchdowns; 48-yard passing touchdown) was one of 10 selected at running back, while Treven Girard (100 tackles) was one of 10 selected at linebacker as Frontier’s representatives.
North White’s representatives were all on the offensive side — quarterback Anthony Ball (148 completions, 2,168 yards, 28 touchdowns; 501 rush yards, nine scores), wide receiver Brayden Buschman (53 catches, 782 yards, nine scores) and tight end Trey Cobb (32 catches, 339 yards, six scores).
Boys basketball
Pioneer 58, Frontier 44
The Falcons (1-10) were held to single digits in the second half in Saturday’s road loss. Cameron Mickle scored 14 points and Coby Ingersoll added 10. Ingersoll chipped in four assists and two steals.
Ethan Dwiggins collected six rebounds and five blocks.
Tri-County drops a pair of games
The Cavaliers lost to Attica, 42-37, and Clinton Prairie, 87-27, last Friday and Saturday. No other information was provided by press time.
Girls basketball
Harrison 75, Twin Lakes 45
The Indians were held to four points in the third quarter Saturday in a blowout loss in Monticello. The Raiders scored 42-second half points.
Hannah Hodgen picked up a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Evelyn Scharer contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. They each had one block.
Clinton Prairie 41, North White 34
Abigale Spry scored 12 points and Lynzi Heimlich added eight, but a four-point third quarter erased a shot for the Vikings (11-8). Olivia Allen snagged five steals, while Spry had three. Heimlich contributed five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block
Frontier’s losing streak continues
The Falcons (6-12) lost their sixth straight contest with a 57-48 Midwest Conference loss to North Newton on Tuesday in Chalmers. Frontier fell to 2-3 in league play and is tied with Tri-County and West Central for third place.
Tri-County falls twice
The Cavaliers (3-11) lost at North Newton, 52-34, and Seeger, 55-26 in the last week. No other information was provided by press time.