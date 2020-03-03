Girls basketball AOY: First year packed with lessons for Twin Lakes' Ward

Brad Bowsman could almost always tell.
So could Brad and Stephanie Ward.
And so could Addison Ward.
Twin Lakes’ freshman guard was tasked with a massive role as the starting point guard of a team that, like her, was young and entering a new environment. The Indians’ varsity roster was comprised of two seniors, one sophomore and eight freshmen. Most of that group played at least 16 of Twin Lakes’ 24 games. Four of the freshmen played all 24, with Ward, Hannah Hodgen and Evelyn Scharer at the forefront as everyday starters.
“Addi beats herself up a lot of times because she wants to be the best she can be at all times,” Bowsman said as the pair sat in his office Monday. “As a freshman, playing against older, stronger kids, and faster possibly, she took it to heart that she failed the team — but she’s never failed the team. She was always out there fighting for us.”
That fight led too her procuring a statistical average of 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. It also led to the respect of several opposing coaches, including those in White County. Ward’s effort this season resulted in an All-Hoosier Conference honorable mention selection and being selected White County Player of the Year in voting conducted by the Herald Journal sports staff and the four county head coaches.
“It was a lot. I had a lot of moments where I just broke down and you could see it on the court,” Addison said of the team’s 9-15 season, where the team averaged nearly 20 turnovers per game and she herself averaged five. “But there were also games I would have where I had it all together, and I’d be able to pick myself up and be there for my team.”
Twelve games of double-digit scoring was countered with 12 in singles digits. Five of those single-digit games came in at two points or less. Bowsman noted opponents often keyed on her because of film study and reputation, throwing double teams and other defenses at her.
“Being a freshman, and having that job of being the point guard and running the team can be stressful,” Bowsman said. “The big thing throughout the whole year we talked with Addi about is ‘You’re going to have stress. It’s how you deal with it, how you overcome the adversity’ and having a short-term memory.”
“I think sometimes she let things bother her longer than it should.”
Ward acknowledged as much, both Monday and throughout the season. Her head coach and parents pushed back by having her focus on remembering things she and the team did well during any particular game, whether it was a victory, close loss or blowout loss.
Advice also came from her peers — senior Gabi Lane in particular.
“She she always tried to talk to me and calm me down about (putting so much pressure on myelf),” Ward said. “(It didn’t work) in the moment, but I would listen to her and think about it afterward. I would be like, ‘She’s right’ and just think about her words, the advice.”
Lane, a multisport athlete know more for her softball prowess, generally encouraged Ward, and the rest of the Class of 2023.
“She’s a really good player, and there was a lot of pressure put on her — Handle the ball, score the majority of our points,” Lane said. “Sometimes, all of that can get tough. So I just wanted to give her encouragement to keep on going, and she did a really good job of that.”
It wasn’t all doom and gloom — a career-high 28 points and six steals were key in a 55-47 win against Tri-County, and she registered a carrer-high seven assists twice. The career began with 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists. The season ended with 24 points and six rebounds — the 10th time she grabbed six or more boards during the season.
More importantly, Ward provided energy and sparks that didn’t show up on the stat sheet.
“She had a lot of hustle plays, and those are the most important,” Lane said. “Whenever you’re getting your butt down the court and making hustle plays, that helps out the team tremendously. Especially when you’re having an off game (scoring), if you can keep your head in it and give us those hustler plays, then it helps a lot.”
Ward’s solace is that, as acknowledged, she’s just a freshman. Her classmates are all freshmen, too. This is a starting point, no pun intended. But there is also a juxtaposition in that, as the group has grown up together and was used to success during middle school and on the AAU club circuit before walking into high school.
“Our team has always been able — it’s been pretty easy for us. We’ve never really had a challenge (before high school),” she said. “So when you’re faced with a lot of difficult responsibilities, I knew it was going to be hard.
“I know how well we play together. We’re just going to keep growing and get stronger.”
As Ward developed this season, she and Bowsman could tell, on the whole, her demeanor turned toward the better. He felt she started “having more fun” in-game and even as the losses piled up toward the end.
“Anybody put in the position she was put in is going to have some adversity to deal with” Bowsman said. “And I think Addi did a nice job of dealing with adversity and overcoming situations that caused her to feel like she’s not performing where she needs to be.”
“I just see a lot of upside coming from Addi from this point forward.”