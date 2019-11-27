WHITE COUNTY – Frontier School Corporation will participate with other school districts across the state, including Twin Lakes, in honoring the life of a southern Indiana football coach with ties to White County.
Frontier and Twin Lakes each will turn on the lights at their high school football fields and leave them on all night Friday into Saturday in honor of Phillip Bowsman, 43, who passed away Monday after suffering a stroke following West Washington (Campbellsburg) High School’s semi-state football game last week.
He is the brother of Twin Lakes girls basketball coach Brad Bowsman. TL’s game with Tri-County this Saturday has been rescheduled to Jan. 23, 2020.
According to the Twin Lakes Indians Athletics Twitter feed, the girls’ basketball team will travel to Mt. Tabor Church in Salem for Friday’s visitation, which will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
Funeral services for Phillip Bowsman will be noon Saturday at Mt. Tabor Christian Church, with Dave Colbert officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Phillip Bowsman had been employed with the West Washington district for 19 years and had served as the high school’s varsity football coach for 16 years and as the district athletic director for seven years.
According to his obituary, he began his career as a teacher and junior high basketball coach for Mitchell Community Schools.
As the football coach at West Washington, he led the school to three sectional titles, a regional title and this year’s semi-state appearance. He was also assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach when they won a sectional title in 2019.
Bowsman was a leader in the Indiana Football Coaches Association. He had served multiple times as the Region 10 director and member of the All-State Selection Committee. He was also a member of the national and state interscholastic athletic administrators associations. He worked closely with the IHSAA to advance interscholastic athletics and improve the IHSAA Tournament by participating in realignment committees.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, and their two children, Maddie and Holden, all of Salem.