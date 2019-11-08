The All-White County cross-country first and second teams was decided by the Herald Journal sports staff based on athletes’ placement through the conference, sectional, regional and semi-state race where applicable. Input for the boys runners of the year above was solicited from head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny.
The following are the 2019 All-White County Cross-Country teams
First Team
Chase Harner, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (4, 18:21, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (14, 18:37.9), Benton Central Regional (41, 18:08.9)
Quotable: “He’s a strong runner who helped the team win a sectional championship and will be looked upon to help lead in the future.” — head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny
Dominick Hernandez, North White
Highlights: Midwest Conference (3, 18:13; All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (6, 18:17.9), Benton Central Regional (32, 17:50.6), New Prairie Semi-State (147, 18:46.5)
Quotable: “Dominick Hernandez is one of the most dedicated athletes at North White. On top of his success in cross-country, he played varsity football every Friday night and worked at his job every Saturday after an invitational. He thrives in every aspect of being a student athlete, especially in cross-country where you’d find him at every finish line congratulating his teammates and opponents as they finished.” — Head coach Ashley Culross
Branden Simmons, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (1, 17:46; All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (4, 17:56.0), Benton Central Regional (23, 17:32.4), New Prairie Semi-State (126, 18:00.7)
Justin Scott, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (18, 18:05), Benton Central Sectional (11, 18:30.1), Benton Central Regional (25, 17:34.7), New Prairie Semi-State (137, 18:11.9)
Quotable: “Justin’s personal-record at regionals and time at semi-state shows he has lots of potential and drive going forward. With his young teammates next year, he should be able to get on the top 10 list.” — Head coach Mark Wyant
Thomas Tullius, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (2, 18:02; All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (3, 17:48.5), Benton Central Regional (17, 17:23.7), New Prairie Semi-State (113, 17:45.7)
Second Team
Nathan Fleury, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (12, 19:26), Benton Central Sectional (15, 18:41.5), Benton Central Regional (42, 18:12.5)
Justin Kilmer, Tri-County
Highlights: Midwest Conference (10, 19:11), Sectional (28, 19:27), Regional (61, 18:59)
Juan Mata Pecina, North White
Highlights: Midwest Conference (6, 18:50), Benton Central Sectional (25, 19:22.4), Benton Central Regional (51, 18:30.2)
John Peters, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (26, 18:50), Benton Central Sectional (17, 18:48.5), Benton Central Regional (55, 18:39.6)
Arthur Zarse, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (5, 18:31, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (18, 18:49.1), Benton Central Regional (57, 18:47.2)
Girls
First Team
Emma Blissett, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (3, 22:33, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (14, 21:57.7), Benton Central Regional (39, 21:43.2)
Quotable: “She’s a strong runner who helped the team reach sectionals and will be looked upon to help lead in the future.” — Culver-Pekny
Courtney Gutwein, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (1, 21:44, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (6, 20:48.8), Benton Central Regional (28, 20:59), New Prairie Semi-State (132, 21:46.3)
Kaylan Howard, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (24, 21:59), Benton Central Sectional (11, 21:35.8), Benton Central Regional (32, 21:21.3), New Prairie Semi-State (133, 21:44.3)
Quotable: “Her PR of 21 was at a big Harrison Invitational. She was the No. 1 runner for the girls team all year, and a true leader.” — Wyant
Kira Jansen, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (40, 23:01), Benton Central Sectional (17, 22:18.8), Benton Central Regional (43, 22:05.7)
Quotable: “Jansen ran her PR at regionals, and could show great improvement next year.” — Wyant
Tess Lilly, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (33, 22:45), Benton Central Sectional (12, 21:47.3), Benton Central Regional (38, 21:41.2), New Prairie Semi-State (156, 22:28.9)
Quotable: “Lilly qualified for her third semi-state appearance off a season-best time at the regional, and looks to lead the team next season.” — Wyant
Second Team
Hannah Cosgray, North White
Highlights: Midwest Conference (4, 22:56, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (23, 23:05.0), Benton Central Regional (46, 22:20.8)
Ariel Davis, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (37, 22:45), Benton Central Sectional (20, 22:32.6), Benton Central Regional (51, 22:35.9)
Gabi Lane, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (35, 22:43), Benton Central Sectional (19, 22:31.4), Benton Central Regional (54, 22:40.7)
Campbell Pekny, Frontier
Highlights: Midwest Conference (5, 23:19, All-Conference), Benton Central Sectional (25, 23:24.9), Benton Central Regional (52, 22:38.7)
Maddie Scott, Twin Lakes
Highlights: Hoosier Conference (36, 22:44), Benton Central Sectional (18, 22:23.3), Benton Central Regional (47, 22:23.1)