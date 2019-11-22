CHALMERS — Breanna Hines is known as a cheerful person, with a nearly ever-present smile.
The question Friday became how long could it last? The answer: Quite a while, actually.
Hines signed Friday to play softball at NAIA Huntington University, just outside of Fort Wayne. She became the second of Sharon Wright’s four-woman senior class to settle their softball futures; current teammate Kyra Wilson signed with Crossroads League foe Goshen College earlier this month.
“It feels like a big relief, really,” Hines said of signing with the Foresters. “Excited to start — not over, but new.”
Hines was drawn to Huntington for mostly educational purposes.
“I didn’t want to go somewhere where it was only softball. I wanted go somewhere where I could start my life and still be part of softball,” she said. “They’re very oriented with their education, as well as being an athlete. It’s being a student first, and allowing that to take you places athletically.”
Foresters coach Doug Gower met her during a travel ball summer tournament, and was drawn in by her “grittiness” and “competitiveness.” Her ability to compartmentalize it was also an asset, he felt.
“To be able to compete hard and have fun at the same time isn’t easy for a lot of people to do,” Gower said. “ut she has a way to do it, and she treats her teammates well. That stood out for me. I like the way she handles herself.”
Over a three-year career, Hines has hit .486 with 160 hits, 126 runs, 96 runs batted in and 55 extra-base hits in 90 games. She’s struck out less than a dozen times and drawn 19 walks, with a career .509 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage.
“Really it was when I was a freshman,” is when she decided to play past high school, she said. “I was like, ‘You know, I really love it and I really want to do it.’ The more I got into travel (ball), I was like ‘I don’t want it to end.’”
Hines has 21 steals in three seasons, with 10 last year. Her junior season also provided career-best marks in home runs (five), doubles (16), walks (10) and fielding percentage (93.5). She also had her fewest errors (two) and combined for a double play.
“(Dower) knows my travel coach, so we started talking then,” Hines said. “I really liked him as a coach. When I visited (the school), as much as I tried to keep my excitement down, I was ready then. I waited a week or so before committing, and here we are.”