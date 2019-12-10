Frontier’s Treven Girard was one of two White County senior selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 1A Senior All-State team Sunday.
Girard was named to the first team as a linebacker, while North White’s Trey Cobb was selected as a tight end. Falcons running back Caleb Atkinson was named to the 1A offensive team.
“It’s what they did — put the time in, put the work in, did the things we asked them to do an got better as players,” head coach Troy Burgess said of Atkinson and Girard. “You look on that wall — there are not a lot of All-State football players up there.
“The other thing it says is our program is going in the right direction. That’s the thing — because of the success our team had, that’s allowed Treven and Caleb to earn some of these honors. That’s important.”
In seven games accounted for, Girard had 58 total tackles, with five tackles for loss and a sack. Burgess said Girard cracked the 100 total tackle mark this season.
Atkinson ran for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns, with two receptions for six yards in seven games accounted for.
Cobb collected six touchdowns on 32 receptions, and garnered 339 yards.
“Hard work in the weight room for four years, along with a summer of working on his route running and catching the football, allowed Trey to become one of the top 1A tight ends in the state,” Vikings head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. “Trey also played a major role in the team’s running success as he set the edge with his blocking technique.”
Wrestling
Six county athletes earn gold at North White Six-Way
Twin Lakes went 3-2 at the Vikings’ Six-Way dual meet invitational on Saturday and claimed three individual gold medals. Host North White also garnered three champions — its dual-meet record was not available as of press time.
Twin Lakes’ Zach Keesling (195 pounds), Anthony Pulliam (160) and Adam Rodriguez (132) won titles. The Vikings earned titles through Andrew Ball (145), Anthony Ball (170) and Chantz Dillon (285).
Both Frontier and Tri-County participated in meets Saturday, but results were not available as of press time.
Basketball
Boys
Frontier boys still winless
The Falcons (0-4) lost consecutive games over the weekend, 54-45 at Carroll and 68-49 against Tri-Central.
Isaiah Davis gave Frontier a spark with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals in Saturday’s loss, while Ethan Dwiggins added 10 points. Luke Bower contributed 10 points and eight assists, and averaged 8.5 points, four rebounds and six assists in the two-game stretch.
Treven Girard averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks.
North White boys drop two over weekend
The Vikings (3-2) fell somewhat hard from the ranks of the undefeated with losses to Victory Christian (71-64) and Rossville (54-52).
Bentley Buschman exploded for 22 points and 10 rebounds against Rossville, while Cale Robertson scored 25 against VCA. Robertson averaged 18.5 points, while Hunter Pogue averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 assists.
Tri-County boys still winless
The Cavaliers fell, 63-44, at Carroll on Tuesday and then against Rossville, 59-43, on Saturday. No statistics were available.
Girls
Falcons nearing milestone win
Frontier’s girls won their fifth game of the season Saturday, 55-52 against Attica. No statistics were available.
The Falcons are 5-4, and need one more win to reach 300 for the program’s history. Frontier has matched is win mark from 2016-17, and is one away from matching its 2014-15 win total.
Cavaliers fall to Rossville
On Saturday, Brynn Warren scored 19 points and Emma Michal chipped in nine, but Tri-County fell, 64-41, to the Hornets. Michal added seven rebounds and five steals while Maddie Musser added six rebounds and three steals for the Cavaliers (2-6).