KENTLAND — Treven Girard and Caleb Atkinson combined to rush for a little less than 200 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and lead Frontier to a convincing 38-0 win over Midwest Conference foe South Newton on Friday.
The Falcons (3-0, 2-0 MC) remained unbeaten and equaled last season’s win total.
"I was very pleased with our performance tonight, " Frontier head coach Troy Burgess said. "We came out from the get-go, executed the game plan well.
“We were able to throw the ball a little bit early and then we were able to control the game with our rushing attack."
Burgess didn't give the 3-0 start much thought but is pleased with his team's progress.
"We have really been focused from day one on trying to just get better each day, and I know that is a cliché and a lot of people say it, but that is the truth,” the coach said. “We are trying to get better each and every day and I feel we have been doing that."
Frontier’s offense played well right from the start of the game, but it was the Falcons’ defense that made a big play early.
On the third play from scrimmage, Frontier senior defensive back Brooks Sailors intercepted South Newton sophomore quarterback Kayden Cruz.
The turnover gave the Falcons prime field position to start. Girard capped off a six-play, 41-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Sailors connected with Caleb Atkinson on the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead as little more than four minutes into the game.
A blocked punt by Frontier’s defense set up its next score. Atkinson found paydirt from 19 yards out and Girard ran in the conversion for a 16-0 lead at the 4:51 mark of the first.
Another good special teams play gave the Falcons a 22-0 lead when senior Max Copas returned a punt 44 yards to the house with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter.
South Newton (0-3, 0-2) answered with a big return on the ensuing kickoff and the Rebels began their next possession from around midfield. South Newton picked up one first down but the drive stalled in Frontier territory and the Rebels punted.
Girard added his second rushing touchdown of the night when he broke free down the sideline for a 43-yard score. Sailors hooked up with Cole Nantkes for the 2-point conversion and Frontier led 30-0 with 9:24 remaining in the first half.
The Falcons lost fumble at the South Newton 20-yard line to give the Rebels a shot of momentum. A 31-yard run by Cruz on fourth down moved the ball into Frontier territory, and was followed up by a 20-yard pass completion from Cruz to Trevor Hoeferlin for first-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
South Newton ran the ball three times, but each time the Frontier defense held tough as the first half ended.
A 1-yard touchdown plunge from Atkinson followed by a 2-point conversion (Sailors to Copas) rounded out the scoring at 10:34 of the third quarter.
Girard finished with 107 yards rushing and two TD on six carries. Atkinson added 89 yards and two scores on five attempts. Sailors completed 3-of-4 passes for 29 yards.
"We worked hard this week on our tackling and being in position to make tackles, and I think that showed tonight as this was our best defensive performance of the year," South Newton coach Bradley Bevis said. "They got loose for a few big runs, but we did much better overall on that side of the ball.
“Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with some bad blocking at times and some mishandling of the ball. We are still working on cleaning some of those issues up, but we are definitely showing signs of improvement."
Cruz finished the game with 36 yards on the ground and was 6-of-11 passing for 63 yards. Hoeferlin added 10 rushes for 35 yards to go along with three receptions for 45 yards.