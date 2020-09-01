Frontier rolled to its second straight win with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 win against Delphi on Monday in Delphi.
Emma Segal contributed half of the Falcons’ 24 kills, adding 13 digs and two aces. Emily Bell put up eight aces and 24 assists and Olivia Newcom chipped in six kills and two blocks.
Frontier (4-1) scored 16 aces and three blocks.
Cross-country
Frontier runs well at West Central Invitational
The Falcons won the girls race with 38 points, 13 better than La Crosse. Emma Blissett won the race, while Campbell Pekny placed fifth. Alexa (12th) and Alea (17th) Reagan followed, with Ashlynn Duvall (18th) as the fifth runner. Emma Dold (22nd) and Grayce Noe (27th) placed in the top 30.
The boys placed fourth with 107 points, four ahead of the host Trojans.
Thomas Tullius placed sixth. Arthur Zarse (13th), Nathan Fluery (29th) and Sawyer Richter (30th) all were in the top 30. Eli Mathew (38th), Dalen Woods (42nd) and Devin Bushman (43rd) rounded out the flock.