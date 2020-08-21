BROOKSTON – Coming off a 10-20 campaign a year ago, Frontier looks to blend experience with a wealth of new talent.
Head coach Becky Segal returns only a few girls with substantial experience in senior Jenna McCormick, juniors Olivia Newcom and Camy Clapper and sophomore Alexis Johnson.
“We are young, and we are embracing that,” Segal said. “We are excited to get this group out on the court for an actual match. We played great in our scrimmage against Central Catholic. We definitely found the areas we needed to work on and things to perfect. It helped to solidify some positional questions we had.”
McCormick’s leadership is her key asset.
“Jenna was voted a captain last year… she brings energy and is a great teammate,” Segal said. “She holds her teammates accountable which are key at the high school level on and off the court. She is just a great kid to have that role for our team.”
Clapper will also share leadership responsibilities and is looking forward to seeing what the newcomers can offer.
“I feel that the youth of our team will help us because it will allow us to grow, as well as allowing us to be coached. I feel like being a young team will definitely help us going forward,” Clapper said. “Being one of the oldest players on the team is new for me. I want to set a good example for all the lowerclassmen, so they can become leaders too in the following seasons.”
Johnson comes back as one of the all-around statistical leaders, while classmate Kylie Blissitt will have an expanded role. Sophomores Kara Biehl, Mady Op den Kelder and Lacie Mears will see time on the court, and freshmen Emma Segal, Emily Bell and Grace Kelley will give the squad additional depth.
Bell, Segal and Johnson might be underclassmen, but play year-round in competitive club volleyball and will need to use that experience as a guide as they reach the high school level.
“It elevates our team from having that experience at the high level. They have played hundreds of matches against the best kids in the United States, so bringing that experience really helps the entire team,” coach Segal said. “What we have noticed is that because they are inexperienced (in high school), they are acting like sponges in practice. All our players are doing that.”
Much of that comes down to learning more fundamentals and how to adjust to playing against older opponents.
“They are taking every rep very serious and making sure ever rep they are getting in practice counts. If they don’t do it right, they are asking questions and using that drive to make them better,” the Frontier head coach added.
With the team being so young and relatively inexperienced, Clapper noted her ideal season contains “a healthy and fun junior year. I hope to have a good season with this amazing group of girls.”