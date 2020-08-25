CHALMERS — What a difference a year makes.
It’s only match two, and Frontier has a long week ahead — at least four matches in a six-day span.
But what Becky Segal and her players saw from the program Monday has them believing the past is in the past. The Falcons overcame a one-game deficit to push the Midwest Conference match against North White to a fifth set before clinching the comeback with a 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10 victory.
“There is so much more energy with this team,” junior middle blocker Olivia McCormick said. “The amount of energy we have makes us play better.
“It was the energy we fed off of.
“This team meshes together like nothing, like we’ve played together for years.”
Frontier (2-0, 1-0) roared out to a 6-0 lead to open the decisive set, with Emily Bell’s two aces and four Newcom kills accounting for the margin. North White (2-3, 0-1) pulled within 6-3 on two Falcons errors and a Taylor VanWinkle kill, and closed to 7-5 on a Lynzi Heimlich block.
The home team pushed ahead 10-5 on a Grace Kelley ace, and went up by five points again at 12-7 (Jenna McCormick’s ace) and 13-8 (a Vikings passing error).
Another North White hitting error put the score at 14-9 and match point. Frontier committed a hitting error, but North White produced the last of its 19 attack errors on the next volley to end the tussle.
“That’s what it takes. (The coaches) know what they are capable of,” head coach Becky Segal said. “They just had to believe in themselves and get out here and play. It’s only our second game … they just needed to get out here and see their capabilities. We knew they had it in them, they just had to come out here and see it.”
The Falcons trailed by as many as four points as the fourth set reached the latter stage, with the Vikings ahead at 19-15 and 20-16 on Heimlich kills. Emma Segal’s ace later closed the margin (20-18), and it slimmed to one on Mady op den Kelder’s kill.
Camy Clapper then put down consecutive kills for a 21-20 lead, and the run continued as a Kelley kill and Segal ace gave the hosts a 23-20 advantage and a 7-0 run.
North White’s Kinsey Westerhouse stopped the bloodshed, and Caitlyn Conn added an ace for a 23-22 score. A Falcons’ point put the match closer to a level scoreline, but a hitting error gave the visiting team another one-point deficit.
Clapper laced her 17th kill of the night for game point and a 2-2 deadlock.
While Newcom noted the team felt despondent after losing the third set, the final minutes of the fourth set injected life into the youthful host.
“(We felt) That we got this and we can win as a team (after the fourth set),” Emma Segal said. “We came out ready to play (the fifth).”
The younger Segal and classmate Emily Bell bring a wealth of club play to the team while only being freshmen. Both are in the starting lineup, with Bell asserting control as the setter (she’s collected 71 of the team’s 72 assists) and Segal quickly becoming one of the team’s top hitters with 34 kills in eight sets played.
“They’ve been with us for years,” Newcom said. “When we had open gyms in the summer while they were in junior high and the junior high would come, (Emily and Emma) would match our level even then.”
North White posted 50 kills Monday, with 18 from Heimlich and 16 from Westerhouse. Heimlich picked up 17 assists and Westerhouse added 13, and Heimlich finished her triple-double with 14 blocks.
Westerhouse garnered 10 digs for her own triple-double, while Conn paced the Vikings with 22 digs and Lauren Annis added 17 and Ashley Williams had 15.
Conn and Heimlich snagged three aces apiece, while Williams put down two.
Emma Segal led Frontier with 19 kills, while Clapper added 14 and Newcom finished with 10.
Bell (six) and Kelley (four) compiled 10 aces, with Segal and senior Jenna McCormick chipping in three apiece. Bell had 46 assists, and 40 of the team’s 65 digs were divided between Clapper (15), Segal (14) and Kylie Blissett (11).
“It’s a completely different energy, and they’ve embraced it,” coach Segal said. “Yes, we’re young. So you have to embrace those young kids and (the team has) taken them in. It’s like they’ve been there every day for years.”