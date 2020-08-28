Two down, maybe one to go.
And yet: “Another thriller,” Frontier head coach Becky Segal messaged the Herald Journal.
The Falcons volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit to beat Lafayette Jefferson, 27-29, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-10, on Thursday in Chalmers. Frontier (3-1) racked up 51 kills and 11 aces in the win.
Emma Segal put down 22 kills, while Camy Clapper (11) and Olivia Newcom (10) each registered double-digit kills. Emily Bell (six) and Clapper (three) accounted for all but two aces, and Bell had all 51 assists.
Newcom chipped in 1.5 total blocks, and Madyn op den Kelder added one.
Kylie Blissett led the defense with 28 digs, while Clapper (10) and Segal (10) also picked up double-digit digs.
Rossville 3, Twin Lakes 0
The Indians collected 15 kills four blocks and three aces in Tuesday’s 19-25, 20-25, 25-18 loss to the Hornets on Senior Night.
Sophomores Chloe Winter (four kills, 0.5 blocks) and Kora Pass (three kills, 1.5 blocks) paced the offense, while Alaina Wolfe added two aces and 16 digs.
South Newton 3, Tri-County 0
Myah Alberts snagged five kills and Peyton Melchi contributed four in a 25-5, 25-12, 25-16 Midwest Conference loss on Monday in Wolcott.
Alberts added a half block and Melchi added an ace.
Harrison 3, Frontier 1
Emma Segal garnered 21 kills, but the Raiders reeled off three straight sets in an 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-23 match Tuesday as the Falcons fell at home.
Segal also had four aces and a block. Camy Clapper added 10 kills and a half block.
Boys soccer
Twin Lakes 1, Kankakee Valley 1
The Indians (1-3-1) rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to North White with a second-half goal and a draw against the Cougars. Ben Herz scored for the visitors.
No information on the Indians’ scoring or other statistics was provided.