CHALMERS — Pigeonholing was not an option.
Frontier’s Zoey Nantkes didn’t want to be just a pitcher. Saint Francis University head coach Ryan Bolyn, in turn, wanted an athlete who could play multiple positions.
So it was done.
With Bolyn in town, Nantkes held a small ceremony Thursday to celebrate her commitment to the NAIA Division II school. She did not sign a letter of intent, but will do so in the future.
“I’m excited. It’s definitely where I want to be,” Nantkes said. “I visited a few schools, and this is the one for me. It feels like home, I guess. It’s kind of small, but I like it a lot.”
Bolyn first got word of Nantkes from assistant coach Morgan Hubble, who played for the same Indian Shockwaves coach Nantkes plays for. They began a dialogue, and Nantkes went to a Cougars camp and campus visits.
“When she came to camp this summer, we were looking for a 20-20 pitcher,” Bolyn said. “One of the big things we look for is velocity … you have to have pitchers that throw hard and can mix things up. She was hitting 60, 61 (miles per hour) so right away that put a spark in me.”
Nantkes has a record of 13-4 with a 2.78 earned-run average and double-digit saves over her first three seasons. She has 133 strikeouts, and allowed just three hits while pitching the Falcons to a Rossville Sectional championship on consecutive days, backed by an offense that scored 20 runs in a pair of 10-0 shutouts.
“She’s very passionate about softball, is a hard-working kid (and) never stops, never gives up, even through adversity,” Frontier head coach Sharon Wright said. “She’s had some adversity through her three years so far and she’s been able to overcome it and separate it from the field.”
Bolyn, Nantkes and Wright all noted the player’s desire to play in the field as well. Nantkes has played multiple infield positions for Wright, and sports a career .452 batting average, with 12 home runs, 43 extra-base hits and 101 runs batted in on 127 hits.
“I definitely don’t want to be just a pitcher,” she said. “I like hitting, fielding, all of it. That’s what I was looking for, what led me to Saint Francis.”
Add Bolyn, “She can pitch, play first, second, outfield — she’s a utility type of kid that, for us, can throw game 1 and game 2 can play a secondary position. That’s what intrigued us. We look for athletes, and she fits that mold.”
Nantkes becomes the third Class of 2020 member to join a college program. All three will play in the NAIA, and in the Crossroads League. Breanna Hines signed with Huntington University and Kyra Wilson signed with Goshen College.
“It should be fun,” Nantkes said. “I feel like all of us wanted to (play college softball), and I think it’s really cool that it actually had happening.”
Added Wright, “It says a lot, that they have softball in their blood. All four of them.”