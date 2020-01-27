FRANCESVILLE — Make an impact.
None of White County’s three Midwest Conference schools — Frontier, North White and Tri-County — brought full lineups to Saturday’s conference meet at West Central.
The Falcons brought the most, with 12 spots filled. The Vikings had nine of 14 available spots. The Cavaliers brought just four — and one was overweight, meaning Tri-County was most likely to finish last among the eight competing teams.
What the teams did with those spots, however, is what pleased most in the end. Specifically thrilled were North White interim head coach Kirk Quasebarth and Tri-County coach James Wamsley. The Vikings placed six grapplers top-2 in the round-robin tournament, with three champions. North White scored 161 points to place fifth, while Frontier scored 181 to place third.
The Cavaliers scored 52 and placed sixth of six teams. The tournament was a six-round, round-robin affair, with as many as six wrestlers in a weight class and as few as two (the 195-pound class).
Tri-County’s Luke Ulrich went 4-0 with four pins to win the 145-pound championship. Ulrich has 20 wins on the season, with 19 pins and one major decision.
“Just thinking it’s like any other meet — take it to the house. One match, at a time, wrestle hard each one,” he said. “You just go textbook with it. The basics, and nothing else.”
Tri-County head coach James Wamsley noted Ulrich comes from a wrestling family, and is driven by those expectations. Ulrich eclipsed the 50-career win mark earlier this year.
“I told him to take it one match at a time, and that’s what he did,” Wamsley said. “He didn’t get to thinking ahead (of things). I was proud of how mentally in-tune he was with himself all day.”
Wamsley was even more impressed with 152-pounder Dayn Wright, who went 3-3 to place third in the only weight class to fill all six slots. Wright picked up pins against White County foes Sawyer Richter of Frontier (57 seconds) and North White’s Brent Farris.
Farris led the match, 16-6, in the third period when Wright hit a reversal and pinned Farris out of the blue.
“Dayn stole a match against North White. He dug that out of his soul, pretty much,” Wamsley laughed. “It was all him. That was pretty amazing.”
Dezmond Nabors went 0-3 at 138 pounds. He earned 11 points via two forfeit wins and advancement points. Tri-County brought five wrestlers last season and scored fewer points (41.5), so Wamsley counted it as an improvement.
“It was pretty good quality wrestling for just three guys out there,” he added. “I was pretty impressed with that.”
North White wins three championships
Nine wrestlers. Three championships. Three runner-ups.
Not too bad of a ratio.
“I think as a team we did really good,” said senior Chantz Dillon, one of those three champions. “We definitely have all improved a lot. We didn’t win them all, but we won a good amount. And it was nice to see a lot of hardware.”
Dillon went 2-0 in the round-robin tournament to earn the heavyweight championship. He opened the tournament with a second-period pin of West Central’s Buzz Beiswanger and closed it with a fifth-round, second-period pin of South Newton’s Dominic Sanders.
Dillon led Beiswanger 5-0 after one period, and 7-0 before the pin 55 seconds into the second frame. He led Sanders 3-0 after one period, and Sanders chose down to open the second. Dillon got a three-point nearfall before picking up the pin.
“I knew what I was up against (Sanders). It didn’t take me that long to get him down,” Dillon said. “I didn’t know what (Beiswanger’s) strong suits were and what he was going for, so from the start I was being more cautious.”
The fifth round also secured a title for freshman 195-pounder Skyler Roberts. He and Frontier’s Thomas Hicks were the only members of their weight class, and Roberts admitted being nervous because Hicks was a senior and the match wasn’t until the final round.
In addition, it was his only competition of the day.
“Knowing that made more pressure. ‘I have to win,’” Roberts said. “I found out what grade he was in, and thought he was going to be really good.”
Roberts picked up a takedown near the middle of the first period, and stacked Hicks to pick up the pin a little later. The match lasted a minute and 20 seconds.
“I just waited until he shot, got behind him and tried to turn him over,” Roberts said. “It means a lot. It means a lot.”
Anthony Ball went 3-0 at 160 pounds, with two pins and a 17-6 victory against North Newton’s Elijah Duranleau. The bout with Duranleau was in the first round, much to Ball’s elation.
“Typically, I struggle with first-round matches” the senior said. “But today I told myself I wanted him first round because I know how strong he is and I wanted him before I got tired. I was pretty happy about that.”
He pinned Frontier’s Brody Howard and then closed the match with a fifth-round pin of South Newton’s Daniel Tordai in the first period.
“Came in here and did basically what I wanted to do for the day,” he said. “Just wanted to keep the ball rolling … going out there with the toughest opponent off the bat built up my confidence. I coasted from there.”
Ball’s younger brother Andrew went 3-1 at 145 to place runner-up. He collected two pins and a 15-5 victory, and was pinned by Ulrich. Richie Spear went 3-1 at 170 pounds to place second as well; Spear garnered two pins and a 17-10 win against Frontier’s Kurtis Gagnon.
Damon Pezel went 1-1 at 182 to place second as well. He pinned Frontier’s James Krueger in 32 seconds.
“Coach Holeman and I were pretty satisfied with how the boys wrestled,” Quasebarth said.
Frontier’s Wendling earns a championship
The good news: Four Falcons placed second Saturday, and Denny Wendling won the 138-pound bracket.
The bad: Expectations were much higher for Tony Metzger’s program.
Frontier missed out on titles at 113 pounds and 132, where seniors Branden Simmons and Jac Sproles, respectively, fell in a middle-round match to derail first-place hopes.
“I can’t say it was a great day, but I can’t say it was a bad day, either,” Metzger said. “The good thing is that some of our new guys got some wins in, which is good right before sectionals. It’s good they’re progressing.”
One of those was Jacob Balser, who went 1-1 at 106 to place second as a freshman. Balser led South Newton’s Ty Hoaks 3-0 in the second period before picking up a pin with 10 seconds left in the second period.
“I was really happy that Balser won,” Metzger said. “Brand-new wrestler, really little guy even for 106. It was just great that he could pull one out. That kind of saved the day, to some extent, that he got that pin.”
Simmons went 2-1 with two pins and Sproles was 3-1 with two pins and a 9-7 win against North Newton’s Dylan Barron in which he led 7-1 after the first and held on in the final four minutes.
Wendling went 3-0 with three pins. One was in 59 seconds, one was in 4:46 and one was in just over a minute. He led West Central’s Zion Rodriguez 15-5 in the third period before earning the pin.
“I think I came out ready to wrestle, came out with a lot of energy,” Wendling said. “Just go out and wrestle hard. No specific strategy. I think I did good.”
The rest of the Falcons’ seven entrants combined for three wins. Most of those entrants were first-year wrestlers, Metzger noted.
“Some of our older, more experienced guys need to not let the close matches slip away from them,” he added. “If it’s going to happen, I guess it’s better it happened (Saturday) as opposed to sectionals. It will help them look for stuff they have to work on … it’s not big adjustments that need to be made. Small, little things that are easily fixable.”