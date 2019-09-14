CHALMERS — There’s something special happening here.
What it is, is pretty clear.
Reaching a height nary a player on the roster was alive for, Frontier ran off 22 unanswered points to beat Clinton Central, 22-6, on Friday. The Falcons (4-0) remain unblemished through the season’s first month for the first time since 2000’s Falcons went 9-2. The program has had two 4-1 starts this millennium — most recently in 2017 — but hadn’t gone through the opening four weeks unbeaten since just before George W. Bush was elected president.
“We’re going to keep getting better week-by-week,” senior running back and linebacker Treven Girard said. “We’ve got a good staff, got a good defensive (-minded) coach. He knows what he’s doing. We’re doing good.”
Added backfieldmate Caleb Atkinson “This new coaching staff is great. (Head coach Troy Burgess) really helped with our new offense. He made sure that we worked hard and we grinded all summer for this. And we keep grinding.”
Atkinson scored three times Friday, including a 43-yard burst that came two plays after the Bulldogs (1-3) opened the scoreline with a 1-yard run. Clinton Central’s driver took nearly 13 minutes off the game clock and traversed the middle of the first quarter through the 7 minute, 16 second mark of the second frame. It lasted 84 yards, and erased what had been a 60-yard punt by Atkinson to pin the visiting team deep.
Girard, however, took a short kickoff from his 25 to the Bulldogs’ 43-yard line, and Atkinson broke through a hole on the line’s left side, evaded a tackle and kept chugging his way down the home team’s sideline toward the end zone.
“My favorite (play of the game) is probably that first touchdown, that 37 sweep,” Atkinson said of a contest where he ran for 158 yards and three scores, broke up a pass and tipped another that turned into an interception.
“Just taking it to the house, high-stepping into the end zone, making sure they didn’t grab my ankles at the end.”
Added Girard, “It was really important (to answer). I felt kinda down when they scored … so coming back like that was good. It gave us a lot of momentum, allowed us to keep pushing.”
While Clinton Central accounted for 282 total yards — just 16 fewer than the host — it never got into the end zone again. Much of that was because Frontier forced the Bulldogs to go 0 for 4 on fourth down. Two were pass break-ups, one from Kaleb Wagner and one from Girard, and two were stops at the line on fourth-and-6 and fourth-and-1, respectively.
After Nolan Mears brought down Owen Smith on the fourth-and-1, Frontier ran nearly three and a half minutes off the clock and extended its lead to 22-6 with Atkinson’s 1-yard plunge in the middle of the fourth quarter. For good measure, he added the 2-point conversion.
“We struggled a little defensively in the beginning there, but our guys (have) that ‘bend-but-don’t-break’ type of philosophy,” Burgess said. “I don’t think that’s really our philosophy, but that’s what we did tonight. I’m proud of our kids, and proud of the way our defense stepped up.”
Atkinson tipped a third-and-12 pass on the next drive that found its way into the arms of Brooks Sailors for the game-clinching turnover. Frontier collected just 21 yards after that play, but took off nearly four and a half minutes from the clock to effectively ice the game.
“Our kids on defense were flying around, having fun,” Burgess said. “We’re still missing some assignments, still doing things we’ve got to get better at. But they’re getting after it, and making some plays when we need them to.”
They’re making plays on both sides of the ball. Girard added 84 rush yards and the team ran for 288 total. Sailors ran for 34 and passed for 10, and has taken control on that side, according to his head coach.
“He’s understanding what we want, he’s making a lot of calls at the line of scrimmage, doing a lot of stuff pre-snap,” Burgess said of Sailors. “I’m proud of him. … I give him a lot of credit.”
As noted, the Falcons opened the 2017 campaign 4-1 before dropping to 5-5 by season’s end. Some hold a different kind of feeling about this year’s opportunities.
“This team’s ability is — the sky’s the limit. We can go forever,” Atkinson said. “We have so much room to improve, but I don’t think we’re going to be stopping any time soon. We’re going to keep grinding.”