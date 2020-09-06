CHALMERS — Do the simple things correctly.
A simple missive from Frontier’s coaching staff. It worked.
It wasn’t as if the Falcons’ second quarter against Fountain Central was a total disaster Saturday, per se. Troy Burgess’ team still held a four-point lead at the break.
But a refocus on fundamentals helped Frontier close out a 32-18 victory against the Mustangs. The Falcons (3-0) garnered two big-play scores, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in the final 24 minutes of play, among other accomplishments.
“We really picked it up in the second half,” sophomore center/defensive lineman Justin Schroeder said. “Our second quarter was a little sloppy, but our second half we really did our jobs.”
Added senior wide receiver/safety Corbin Capes, “We just kept getting momentum (back), kept making big plays.”
Capes was on the end of several of those big plays. He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass for a 16-0 lead, caught 46-yard touchdown pass for a 32-12 lead, intercepted Fountain Central’s Seth Gayler with five minutes remaining and forced and recovered a fumble a couple minutes later on a punt that allowed Frontier to hold the ball for the final three minutes.
“We like to share the ball a lot, but whoever makes the play makes the play,” Capes said. “It doesn’t matter.”
The Falcons picked off Gayler three times, sacked him twice, broke up three passes, blocked two extra-point attempts and forced and recovered the fumble. Schroeder had both sacks and another pair of tackles for loss and blocked one of the extra points. Denny Wendling collected two interceptions and two pass break-ups and Frontier adjusted to both Fountain Central’s option run game and missing three starters.
“We had three who stepped into roles — Nick Cheever, Charlie DeLosh and Ben Huff, those three guys are backups,” Burgess said. “Which means they haven’t played (much). All of a sudden on Thursday and Friday, we threw them into the starting lineup against an offense like this and I thought they did a fabulous job. It’s that next man up philosophy.”
The Falcons were ahead 16-0 after the opening frame, but the Mustangs (0-1) found a way to creep back in. It took time, but Fountain Central broke through when Isaac Gayler caught a 26-yard touchdown pass in the end zone from Seth Gayler with 3 minutes, 17 seconds until halftime.
A sack of Frontier’s Kalbe Wagner led to a blocked punt with 40 seconds remaining, and the Mustangs closed within 16-12 as Seth Gayler pushed in from one yard out just before the half.
“Just fire out hard and keep our heads up,” was the halftime message, according to Schroeder. “We had a lot of problems with some blitzing linebackers in that second quarter, but that second half we kept our heads up and picked everybody up to get some big gains.”
Added Burgess, “We just told the line, ‘You have to keep your head up, get a hat on a hat.’ I thought we did that the second half and got back to playing our kind of football.”
Senior running back Caleb Atkinson scored on the third play from scrimmage in the third, bursting 58 yards down the field for a 24-12 lead. Atkinson ran for two scores, 196 yards and three 2-point conversions.
“Caleb is Caleb. He would be the first to tell you it starts with the fullback, with Isaiah Davis,” Burgess said. “Isaiah has accepted that role as a fullback and does his job and puts a hat on somebody every time. And that offensive line today … for three quarters our offensive line played straight and well.”
Davis ran for 37 yards and a 2-point conversion and Frontier ground out 238 rush yards on 47 carries. Wagner was 4 for 7 for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
“Just going to keep pushing,” Capes said. “It’s a new week each week. We don’t care about the record, just getting a win each week.”