CHALMERS — Former NFL player Dante Hall once gave way to the importance of linemen to a football team.
“Defensive and offensive lineman control the game and true sports fans know that,” Hall said during many interviews.
That quote is especially true at Frontier as sophomore All-Midwest Conference selection Justin Schroeder leads a small group up front for the Falcons. The Falcons have eight linemen, with veterans Schroeder, Skyler Bertram and Nolan Mears at the forefront. Jessup Hunt, Brahm Kennedy and Reed Mears will also provide depth.
Schroeder played offensive tackle as a freshman but was moved to center.
“He is our anchor and heart and soul up front. His knowledge of the game for a kid his age is really impressive,” head coach Troy Burgess said. “He understands the game of football and does a great job physically with his body and getting himself ready to play.”
Added senior running back Caleb Atkinson, “Justin has so much dedication and love for the game. His approach to everything is outstanding, and once he grows into his body more, he’s going to be one of the best linemen I’ve ever seen.”
That improvement starts with the mental aspect, according to Schroeder.
“Since we don’t have much depth there are no breaks, so we have to be strong mentally to get ourselves to keep firing out with the right steps and moving our opponents to give our backs room to do their work,” he said.
Twenty-seven players hope to improve upon a 7-3 record. That mark was the Falcons’ first above-.500 showing since 2016.
“To take the next step, our guys are going to have to stay healthy all year long because our numbers aren’t great,” Burgess said. “We are going to have improve and get better.”
Atkinson ran for 826 yards and 14 touchdowns, and returns to lead a solid group of skill position players. Kaleb Wagner takes over at quarterback after rotating in on both sides of the ball last season. He’ll be a mainstay in the secondary, too. Burgess noted Atkinson has the ability to garner 30 or more carries a game, and the senior is ready and willing to do so.
“I have one goal for the season and that is to prove everyone that doubts us wrong. Our line will set the tone every game and I have all the confidence in the world in the guys up front,” Atkinson said. “We just have to keep grinding and improve each week.”
Junior Isaiah Davis will play a bigger role after being rotated in and earning varsity time last season. He caught six passes for 100 yards and ran for six yards in 2019 as a tight end. Cole Nantkes provides the pass-catching option after grabbing seven balls for 91 yards.
“I’m sure every coach talks about that; you can never have enough lineman,” Burgess said. “Those guys played every snap on both sides of the ball during the scrimmage.
“We must continue to get healthy and develop those guys up front. If we can do that, we will be pretty good because of our skill players.”