CHALMERS — So here’s the good news.
Frontier’s Caleb Atkinson ran for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, and the Falcons forced four Attica turnovers during a season-opening 48-32 victory Friday night.
The bad news was the Falcons (1-0) allowed the Ramblers (0-1) to score twice on kickoff returns, committed three turnovers of their own and were penalized more often than head coach Troy Burgess and his staff would have liked.
Frontier also converted just three of its seven 2-point conversion attempts.
Attica held a 12-0 lead after senior quarterback John Britt returned the game’s opening kickoff for a score, then took advantage of a short field to find Zeb Shonkwiler for a 37-yard touchdown after Frontier fumbled away its kickoff return.
The Falcons roared back, however, using the backfield combo of Atkinson and Isaiah Davis to regain the lead. Atkinson ran for 51 yards on the ensuing drive and capped the 52-yard Falcons march with a 4-yard plunge for a 12-6 deficit.
On Attica’s next drive, the hosts forced the Ramblers into punting on fourth-and-7 from the 37-yard line. The ball was snapped, and suddenly Davis burst through the line and blocked the punt attempt. His block had the sound and feel of a center swatting a basketball into the third row — and that’s exactly what happened on the field. The ball flew backwards as players scrambled for it, and Frontier’s Justin Schroeder recovered the ball in the end zone as he, Davis and a host of Falcons clambered together in a pileup.
Atkinson converted the 2-point run for a 14-12 lead with 6 minutes, 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Cole Nantkes’ early second-quarter interception led to Frontier’s next score. Set down at their own 5-yard line, the Falcons rotated between Atkinson and Davis as they drove down the field, with Atkinson’s 10-yard plunge giving the home team a 20-12 advantage.
Zach Black answered for the Ramblers, breaking two early tackles en route to a 75-yard kickoff return and a 20-18 score. Davis burst through into the end zone for a 26-18 halftime lead.
The Ramblers answered again on the other side of the half, closing within 26-24 on John Britt’s 20-yard touchdown pass to younger brother Bradley, who came down with the ball in the back corner of the end zone at the six-minute mark of the third quarter.
Atkinson ran in from a yard out to close a 61-yard drive in response; he ran the conversion in for a 34-24 advantage.
Davis scored six seconds into the fourth quarter to end a 43-yard drive for a 40-24 lead, and it reached 48-24 as Nantkes scored from 4 yards out and Zack Wells ran in the conversion with just under six minutes left in the game.
Attica added a late touchdown and conversion to close the scoring.
Atkinson ran for 306 yards, Davis accrued 68 and two scores and Nantkes ran for 29 and a score in backup quarterback duty.
Kaleb Wagner ran for four yards and completed two passes for eight yards. He also collected an interception, as did Nantkes. Skylar Bertram ripped a ball from John Britt for a fumble recovery and also sacked Britt.
Britt ran for 16 yards and completed four passes for 75 yards. Most of Attica’s yardage came from its kickoff return game.